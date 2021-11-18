news announced for the future

After yesterday’s postponement, today the long-awaited meeting between the Minister Giorgetti and the vertices of Dazn following the controversy regarding the Suspension of use “multipurpose” of the subscription.

DAZN, as the holder of the viewing rights of the entire Serie A, confirmed its commitment, announcing important news for the future. Here is the official press release from the issuer:

“At the end of the meeting with the Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and the Honorable Undersecretary Anna Ascani, DAZN reiterates its maximum commitment in the path undertaken when, at the end of March 2021, the rights to broadcast the Serie A football championship were assigned.

A commitment that, in the following months, materialized in a series of important investments already made and which will be further increased over the next few seasons.

DAZN, government, subscription

Beyond the total initial investment of 2.4 billion euros for the three seasons, for the broadcast of the Serie A, DAZN has worked intensely on the development of the technological part, for the benefit of the whole country, enhancing the existing infrastructures through DAZN Edge and, to the advantage of the quality of the service, optimizing the reception of images.

This work, which, for this first season alone, has already seen an investment of over 10 million euros, will be further strengthened over the next few seasons.

As proof of this, it has already been announced that by the end of November the FULL HD, 1080P, will be available and will start working, which will ensure greater definition of the images. Furthermore, on the subject of quality, the company undertakes to continue and accelerate the development of Multicast, which leads to a reduction in buffering – the slowdown of the image – by over 50%.

Naturally all this for the benefit of the customer and his needs to which DAZN has always been extremely attentive.“

In this regard, it is useful to remember that, on the occasion of the accident of 23 September 2021, for which the company immediately assumed responsibility, reimbursements were provided and made, for a total amount of 10 million, for one month to all impacted customers; method of action already demonstrated by the company in the past and ready to repeat in the future, should problems of its direct responsibility arise again.

Furthermore, in the path of attention to the consumer DAZN is ready to further develop and enhance the Customer Service both from a technical point of view and with operators, to always ensure maximum responsiveness and attention to the requests of its customers.

Lastly, during the meeting, it was reiterated that there will be no changes in the use of the service during this season and that any type of change will be communicated in a clear and transparent manner and within an appropriate time.