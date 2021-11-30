NEWS – Anxiety Pellegrini, Belotti and Gosens! Tomori, McKennie and Politano negative – SOS Fanta

After the 14th matchday of Serie A, it’s already time to think about the next one. It starts tomorrow at 18.30 with the 15th, the advances are Fiorentina-Sampdoria and Atalanta-Venice; the round will end on Thursday at 20.45 with Lazio-Udinese. Below are the news coming from fields and newspapers on injuries, returns and possible training changes in a fantasy football key:

POLITANO – Matteo is back Politano. Smiles Luciano Spalletti, who finds the offensive outside after the positivity at Covid-19. Here is the official tweet of Napoli: “Matteo Politano tested negative for Covid-19. Today the player will carry out the examinations provided for by the protocol in force e in the next few days he will join the group again“, it is read. Race against time for Wednesday’s match against Sassuolo, more likely to return in the next Saturday with Atalanta, but until the end he will try already for the midweek.

GOSENS – When will you know the new definitive recovery times for Robin Gosens? How does it know Sky Sports, the exams of the left-back of Atalanta have been postponed: they had to be yesterday, but Gosens will only undergo the checks today so that he can have a complete picture of the situation. A relapse is possible, there is a fear of a long stop for Robin.

PILGRIMS – “Now I will go home and cry for Pellegrini, who will be forced to stay out for a few weeks before looking for solutions”. José Mourinho said this yesterday at the conference, today The Gazzetta dello Sport adds that Lorenzo Pellegrini he will immediately carry out the exams after the injury in Rome-Turin. “The fear is that it may have closed its 2021 here, we would see it again in that case only in January”, it reads.

TURIN – “The anxiety is great, we fear a long stop”. He writes it The Gazzetta dello Sport about the stretching accused by Andrea Belotti in Rome-Turin: “Today Belotti will undergo magnetic resonance imaging for the injury to his right back thigh and there is a fear of a long stop. Exam as well for Djidji, who went out at half-time due to muscle problems in his adductors. To monitor the knee of Buongiorno and the ankle of Singo, seemed swollen at the end of the race “. According to what was added by Tuttosport on Gallo Belotti, “Taurus fears a second or even third degree injury to the right thigh. The stop period in cases like these is usually between two and three months“.

PEREYRA – How is Roberto Pereyra? Yesterday the Udinese player went out due to one battered collarbone with just 12 minutes of the game behind him. As reported The Messaggero Veneto, “his absence – which could recur even in the midweek shift, even if the first tests in the hospital were comforting – it was heavy ”, it reads. Updates on his conditions will follow during the day.

DARMIAN – “There is a fear of stretching for the outside, the sensations were not positive even yesterday, 24 hours after the injury in Venice”. He writes it The Gazzetta dello Sport on the conditions of Matteo Darmian for Inter: At best, Darmian will miss at least three games, those against Spezia, Rome and Real Madrid. But there is a very real possibility that behind the muscular problem in the left thigh there is an injury, considering the discomfort that the player was still feeling yesterday. If so, it would mean stretching and see you in 2022. Today the exams will clarify the extent of the injury, but Inzaghi’s plan B has already started ”.

INTER – Hypothesis Arturo Vidal in Inter, which hosts Spezia at San Siro on Wednesday afternoon. He talks about it The Gazzetta dello Sport also touching other singles: “The midfielder has disposed of the flu syndrome that had forced him to give up the trip to Venice. And he is therefore a candidate to start on Wednesday against Spezia. Also Sanchez sees the call, de Vrij instead he is aiming for the match against Roma ”.

MILAN – “There is no question about Maignan, especially now that he has taken Milan’s goal back after a record run-up: he will be in his place again on Wednesday against Genoa at Ferraris, the stadium where he made his AC Milan debut.” No changes of plans for the Milan, after the defeat against Sassuolo we are now looking at Genoa: “The central players will be Kjaer and Tomori, who will return to Genoa: will it be enough to repair the cracks in the Rossoneri wall? ”.

KEAN – “Moise Kean remains one of the” great “, who scored his 2 league goals in 257 ‘overall and with 3 starts as a starter”. Today, The Gazzetta dello Sport lets know that Moise Kean he has serious chances of playing the starter in Juve who tomorrow goes to Salerno: “The entry with Atalanta, in the depressed landscape, has resulted in at least a certain offensive improvement: in Salerno it could be up to him (with Dybala), a little because Morata needs to take a break, a little to try and shake up the department. Kean certainly doesn’t have the means to replace CR7, but much less is enough right now. Just hit a hit. It is enough to find the door every now and then “.

JUVE – How are Juventus injured? He talks about it today The Gazzetta dello Sport, with a particular focus on Weston McKennie: “The captain will be available tomorrow Chiellini, while McKennie will also be missing, for whom, however, the examinations have excluded injuries to the ligament capsules of the right knee: only a sprain, it will be evaluated after the midweek trip if the recovery of the Texan, the most fit in the ward, will already be possible against the Genoa on Sunday. The natural replacement for Weston seems to be Bentancur, who started the season at the beginning of the season ”.

