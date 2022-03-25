News: Apple TV +: Top movies and series for April, May and June

APRIL 2022

SLOW HORSES – NEW SERIE

Friday April 1

The highly anticipated espionage series, “Slow Horses,” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, will premiere globally on Friday, April 1, 2022. The six-episode drama is adapted from the first novel by CWA Gold Dagger Award winner Mick Herron in the series “Slow Horses,” which will premiere worldwide on Apple TV+ for the first two episodes, followed by a new weekly episode every Friday. “Slow Horses” follows a team of British intelligence agents who work in an MI5 dump department: Slough House. Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but hot-tempered leader of the spies who end up at Slough House due to mistakes that end their careers. Joining Oldman is an all-star cast that includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas (“Darkest Hour”), Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”), Academy Award winner Scottish BAFTA Award, Jack Lowden (“Dunkirk”) and Olivia Cooke (“Sound of Metal”). The series is produced for Apple by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (“Veep”). Graham Yost is executive producing alongside Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux, and Douglas Urbanski also executive produce the series. James Hawes directs all six episodes and is an executive producer.

PINECONE & PONY– NEW SERIE

Friday April 8

An all-new children’s series from DreamWorks Animation, First Generation Films and best-selling author Kate Beaton, likewise unveiled the trailer ahead of the series’ premiere on Friday, April 8 on Apple TV+. Based on the book The Princess and the Pony by New York Times bestselling author Beaton and from DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films, “Pinecone & Pony” is an eight-episode animated comedy for kids and families about a girl named Pinecone who, with the help of her best friend Pony, is learning that there is more than one way to be a warrior. Together they will show her world how to defy expectations and that life can be a fun-filled adventure if you let it. “Pinecone & Pony” is a DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films production and showrunner Stephanie Kaliner is the executive producer. Kate Beaton along with Christina Piovesan and Mackenzie Lush. The series features the voice talents of Maria Nash, Alicia Richardson, Andy Hull, Rachel House, Thom Allison, Chase W. Dillon, and Viola Abley.

ROAR– NEW ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Friday April 15

Female-led anthology series, “Roar,” which will premiere all eight episodes worldwide on Friday, April 15, 2022. Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, the series is the first to be released under the general deal from “Roar” creators and co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive (“GLOW”) with Apple TV+, and features an all-star cast including Academy Award, Emmy and Globe winner Oro, Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), who is also an executive producer; Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo; six-time Emmy nominee Issa Rae, Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever; SAG Award nominee Alison Brie; three-time Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin; and Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward. “Roar” offers an intimate, moving, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. With a unique blend of magical realism, family and professional settings, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories reflect the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. The way they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resilience that exists within themselves and with all women. In addition to starring, Kidman is an executive producer with Per Saari and the Emmy Award-winning Blossom Films. Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss are executive producers on behalf of Made Up Stories. Creators Flahive and Mensch serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. The author, Cecelia Ahern, is an executive producer through Greenlight Go. and Theresa Park is an executive producer for Per Capita Productions. “Roar” is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.

THEY CALL ME MAGIC – NEW DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Friday April 22

Four-part documentary offering an illuminating, holistic look at the life and career of Earvin “Magic” Johnson, one of the world’s most iconic figures, premiering April 22 on Apple TV+. “They Call Me Magic” offers a rare glimpse into the incredible real-life story of Johnson, who made his mark on history through his work, both on and off the court, and continues to impact our culture today. . With unprecedented access, this docuseries explores Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and establishing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation about HIV and becoming a successful businessman and community activist. From humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan, to becoming the global force it is today, “They Call Me Magic” features intimate interviews with Magic, his family and an all-star lineup, as the docuseries charts cinematic life of one of the great cultural icons of our era.

SHINNING GIRLS– NEW SERIE

Friday April 29

Coming from MRC Television, the eight-episode metaphysical drama starring Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Mad Men”), will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes, followed by a new weekly episode, every Friday.

Based on Lauren Beukes’ best-selling book “Shining Girls,” the series follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions are put on hold after a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder reflects his own case, he teams up with seasoned but troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura) to uncover the identity of his attacker.When they realize that these unsolved cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and the reality Kirby’s blurs will keep their assailant one step ahead.In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping thriller also stars Phillipa Soo with Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell rounding out the cast.

MAY 2022

TEHRAN – NEW SEASON

Friday May 6

International Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller “Tehran,” premiering Friday, May 6, 2022 on Apple TV+. The new season stars Academy Award nominee Glenn Close alongside Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi, and will premiere the first two episodes followed by new weekly installments each Friday during its eight-episode run through May 17. June 2022. “Tehran” tells the exciting story of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan who goes undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that puts her and everyone around her in grave danger. The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn, and is directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar serves as a writer alongside Zonder. Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators. Executive producers are Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Daniel Syrkin and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11.” Tehran” is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights. The complete first season of “Tehran” is available now.

THE ESSEX SERPENT – NEW SERIE

Friday May 13

Apple’s original six-episode limited series based on Sarah Perry’s best-selling novel of the same name will premiere globally with its first two episodes on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Starring an all-star cast led by Emmy and SAG award winner Claire Danes, Emmy nominee Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, “The Essex Serpent” follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who he moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical snake. She forms an unlikely bond with the town vicar (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, the locals accuse her of luring the creature.

“The Essex Serpent” is directed by BAFTA Award nominee Clio Barnard, written by BAFTA Award nominee Anna Symon. Barnard and Symon also serve as executive producers alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Patrick Walters. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films.

NOW AND THEN – NEW SERIE

Friday May 20

Bilingual Spanish/English thriller series “Now and Then” will make its world debut on Friday, May 20, 2022. The 8-episode series set in Miami was filmed in Spanish and English and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ With the first three episodes, followed by a new weekly episode every Friday, “Now and Then” is a thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of best friends from The university is forever changed after a weekend of celebration ends with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reunited, much to their chagrin, by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk. The exceptional cast includes Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira, Rosie Pérez, Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik, multiple Goya Award winner Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, G. oya, Soledad Villamil, the Emmy Award winner, Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna. The series comes from Bambú Producciones and the creators Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira. Campos and Fernández-Valdés serve as showrunners and the series is written by Neira and Campos with her team. Gideon Raff (“The Spy,” “Homeland”) is an executive producer as well as a director.

JUNE 2022

CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH – NEW MOVIE

Friday June 17

Winner of the Audience Award in the 2022 Sundance Film Festival Official Competition, “Cha Cha Real Smooth” stars Cooper Raiff as 22-year-old Andrew, fresh out of college with no clear path in life. in the future and is stuck at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his non-existent resume, it’s how to start a party, which lands him the perfect job of uplifting bar dancing and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mother, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers the future he wants, even if it’s not his own. Raiff writes, directs and stars alongside Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante in this offbeat love story brimming with emotional honesty.

