News bomb for Cardano | The ERC-20s are coming to the testnet

More news comes from Cardano, one of the most active protocols in the last 2 weeks, also in terms of price growth and included features.

While the whole world awaits integration on the main net of the smart contract, for which now very little is missing, yesterday Francisco Landino announced the integration of a conversion system for the protocol ERC-20 from Ethereum.

Cardano launches another attack on the Ethereum ecosystem

Another great news for Cardano that he may have some very interesting repercussions on the price of ADA.

ERC-20s arrive on Cardano: what does it mean for users and investors?

The classic session on YouTube of the leading developers of Cardano it was the site of an incredible announcement – which, however, has passed unnoticed among those who do not follow this protocol very closely. During the Cardano 360 ° the integration on the test net starting next week of a converter for the protocol ERC-20 from Ethereum, that is the one used by token alternatives that run on the ETH network.

An addition that, once it has arrived within the network main of Cardano, will allow many projects to relocate in a few minutes, using a network, the one led by Hoskinson, which has fee much lower and greater ability to process transactions in less time. A new attack to the hegemony of Ethereum, both in the sector of decentralized finance, as in that of NFT, in a coordinated attack that obviously starts from the implementation of smart contract, which will arrive very soon.

Excellent outlook on Cardano, which is now pushing on gas

Cardano comes out of a great time both in terms of price and in terms of hype, with several of the issues that had stopped him development in terms of commercial reach and therefore also in terms of price that are finally there unlocking and that they are helping Cardano to express all of his great potential.

A potential already identified by traders and investors, who pushed the price close to $ 3 before yesterday’s correction. The price at which ADA is now trading should not be of undue concern – as it is still far above even the best forecasts of a few weeks ago.

What to expect from Cardano for September?

September will be the month that will finally see the smart contract take shape – with many projects that can be activated or transferred to Cardano, with a large increase expected in terms of transactions and use of the network.

Circumstances that could easily increase the scope and the request for ADA, in a circle that will contribute, at least according to analysts who follow the protocol more closely, to increase its price. It may not be too late to enter this market – given that many see Cardano in Ethereum share in terms of capitalization.