news, breaking news and how the cyclone is affecting the island

The Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, said Monday that the Governor of New York will send 100 first responders to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Fiona, as soon as the weather permits travel; the governors of New Jersey and California have also pledged aid.

FEMA has 400 officials on the island currently dedicated to Hurricane Fiona rescues, Pierluisi said. The governor said he plans to request a disaster declaration from President Joe Biden. “We’re not there yet, we’re still in recovery mode,” he said. The president approved an emergency declaration for the storm on Sunday.

Fiona brought rain to all of Puerto Rico and caused flooding that was more extensive than Hurricane Maria: Some regions of the island experienced much more rain now than they did in 2017 with Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rican officials said at a briefing Monday.

A thousand people have been rescued by emergency teams, said Puerto Rico National Guard General José J. Reyes.

There was a rescue of a woman who was hanging from a tree for seven hours because she tried to cross the flood waters. Three more people were rescued in the same area shortly afterward because they also tried to cross the rising water, authorities said.

The general said the bailouts were widespread and urged everyone to heed warnings from officials.

There were many rescues overnight and in the morning in Salinas after the river burst its banks, Reyes said.

We hope that people who are still in risk areas will seek refuge, Reyes said.

There are 2,146 people and 254 pets housed in 113 shelters as of Monday, the governor said. Authorities have had up to 2,300 people in shelters in the past, Pierluisi said.

“What we don’t want is for lives to be lost,” the governor emphasized.

According to Pierluisi, 75% of the cellular infrastructure is operational after the worst of the storm, the governor said. He attributed the communications performance to generator upgrades made after Hurricane Maria.

Most of the island is still without electricity.