News: Cannes Film Festival 2022: Is there a new David Lynch film ready for the official section?

This Thursday the 14th, a good part of the programming of the 75th edition of the main exhibition in the world will be announced. Many titles are already a fixture, but Variety surprised by adding a film “shot in secret” by the director of blue velvet .

Although we will have to wait another 72 hours until Thierry Frémaux confirms most of the films selected for this year (some are left for later announcements), Variety published that “two very well-informed sources” agreed that a David Lynch film starring several of the director’s usual performers such as Laura Dern and Naomi Watts will have its world premiere on the Croisette.

After the official confirmations of Top Gun: Maverickby Joseph Kosinski, as part of a celebration of the figure of Tom Cruise, and Elvisby Baz Luhrman, with Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge and Natasha Bassett, is now talking about the next 16 films to be announced next Thursday.

Crimes of the Future

Director: David Cronenberg

Cast: Lea Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen

Sci-fi thriller that reunites Cronenberg with Mortensen.



Three Thousand Years of Longing

Director: George Miller

Cast: Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba

Romantic and fantastic epic from the director of the Mad Max saga.

Show Up

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Cast: Michelle Williams, John Magaro, James Le Gros

Williams reteams with Reichardt in this story about an artist who is about to open an exhibition that could change her career and her life.

Lightyear

Director: Angus MacLane

Voices: Taika Waititi, Chris Evans, Keke Palmer

Yes, the new Pixar movie within the Toy Story universe could have its premiere on the Côte d’Azur.

the immensita

Director: Emanuele Crialese

Cast: Penelope Cruz

Cruz is the protagonist of this story set in Italy in the 1970s by the director of Respite.

Scarlet

Director: Pietro Marcello

Cast: Louis Garrel, Noemie Lvovsky

Shot in Normandy and in French, the new film by the creator of Martin Eden It is a story set between the two great wars.

broker

Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda

Cast: Song Kang-ho (parasite), Bae Doona and Gang Dong-won

Winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2018 with We are a family – Shoplifters, the Japanese director would return with his debut in Korean with the great Song Kang-ho as the protagonist.

love life

Director: Kōji Fukada

Cast: Fumino Kimura

Set in contemporary Japan, it stars a happily married woman who decides to take care of her son’s lost father when he reappears deaf, sick and homeless.

Decision to Leave

Director: Park Chan-wook

Cast: Tang Wei and Park Hye-il

Director of old boy I could return to Cannes with this story of a detective investigating a possible murder in a remote mountainous area.

Holy Spider

Director: Ali Abbassi

After the consecration Borderthe director was inspired by the true story of a family man who embarks on a moralizing crusade to banish corruption and perversion in the holy city of Mashhad in Iran.

Boy From Heaven

Director: Tarik Saleh

Cast: Tawfeek Barhom, Fares Fares

This Swedish-Egyptian director who won the Grand Jury Prize in 2017 with The Nile Hilton Incident could go to Cannes with this religious thriller set in a Koranic school in Cairo after the fall of the great imam of the place.

The Five Diable

Director: Lea Mysius

Cast: Adèle Exarchopoulos, Daphne Patakia, Noée Abita

A young woman who lives with her parents receives her aunt, after she is released from prison. Her presence changes her reality in dimensions between violent and magical.

Brother and Sister

Director: Arnaud Desplechin

Cast: Marion Cotillard, Melvil Poupaud

Cotillard and Poupaud play Alice and Louis, two siblings who have not seen each other for more than 20 years and are forced to meet again after the death of their parents.

Tori and Lokita

Directors: Luc Dardenne and Jean-Pierre Dardenne

Two-time winners of the Palme d’Or, the Dardenne brothers could return to the festival with this story about the friendship between two young African refugees living in Belgium.

Tchaikovsky’s Wife

Director: Kirill Serebrennikov

Set in 19th century Russia, the new film from the director of Leto Y Petrov’s Flu could be out of competition. The filmmaker is a staunch enemy of the Putin regime and – after spending time in prison – has just settled in Germany. Cannes will ban official Russian delegations, but not individual filmmakers.

Triangle of Sadness

Director: Ruben Ostlund

Cast: Woody Harrelson

Ostlund, winner of the Palme d’Or for The Square in 2017, he filmed this satire about a rabid Marxist and millionaires’ cruise ship captain played by Harrelson.

