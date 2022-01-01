news coming for next month

Two months have passed since the official debut on the market (albeit only in some countries) of Google Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro but those who have decided to buy one of these two smartphones cannot yet exploit them to their full potential: we are referring to 23W wireless fast charging capability.

Since the December update has been withdrawn, owners of one of the Google Pixel 6 series smartphones will have to wait the January update to be able to use this feature, which is scheduled to be released in the second half of next month.

New for Google Pixel 6 is coming in January

Recall that the developer team of the Mountain View giant was forced to withdraw the December update due to some problems related to calls and connectivity complained by users and that next month should introduce a higher number of features than the expected.

At the moment it is not clear whether the December update actually included support for the fast charging functionality in wireless mode at 23 W, as in the official changelog it only referred to generic general improvements for wireless charging under certain conditions and improvements for alignment detection on Pixel Stand under certain conditions.

The Mountain View giant confirmed that with next month’s update support for fast charging in wireless mode at 23 W will certainly be implemented and specified that it will be necessary to have a device equipped with the SQ1D.211205.016.A1 build (ie the relative one to the December update then withdrawn) or of the build SQ1D.220105.xxx (or a more recent one) in order to take advantage of this functionality on the second generation of Google Pixel Stand.

Recall that in the course of 2022 the smartphones of the Google Pixel 6 series will finally make their official debut also in our country.

You may also be interested in: the Google Pixel 6 review