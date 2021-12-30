news coming in 2022? Kitase anticipates something …

As usual at the end of the year, Japanese newspapers such as Famitsu and 4Gamer are collecting greetings from the protagonists of the Japanese video game industry, including Yoshinori Kitase, producer of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Speaking to Famitsu, Kitase points out that the key topic of 2022 will be the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy series and in this regard, there may be news coming, at the moment we know that Final Fantasy 16 will be unveiled in the spring, as confirmed in recent days.

But there is more because on the pages of 4Gamer the same Yoshinori Kitase loses his balance: “the world of Final Fantasy VII, which we brought back to life with the remake, will continue to expand in 2022. I hope you are also enjoying Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier.“

Therefore, there seem to be news coming also on the Final Fantasy VII front and if the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake in 2022 seems pure utopia, the reveal of the second part of the project is more likely, perhaps together with the announcement of new games set in the same universe, such as the aforementioned Mobile Battle Royale Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, available on iPhone, iPad and Android devices. Without forgetting insights on the already announced Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis.

It is difficult to understand what is boiling in the pot regarding the second part of the remake of Final Fantasy 7, it is certain, however, that the community is looking forward to learning more.