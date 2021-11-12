news coming in a live stream – Nerd4.life

On November 15, 2021, at 6:00 pm Italian time, Square Enix will broadcast one streaming dedicated to Outriders, to illustrate the Announcements coming up for the game. It was before the release that he did not dedicate space to him, so much so that many gamers had given him up for dead.

What will we talk about? Meanwhile of the first free update, defined as “colossal”, then of the improvements made to the game in recent months. Let’s read other details taken from the official press release:

SQUARE ENIX is pleased to announce that a new OUTRIDERS broadcast will air next week, November 15th. It is the first broadcast since the release of OUTRIDERS, the intense RPG shooter where survival requires brutality from People Can Fly, the developers of Gears of War: Judgment and BULLETSTORM, and Square Enix External Studios, the creators of SLEEPING DOGS and JUST CAUSE .

The upcoming OUTRIDERS broadcast will give players a first look at the colossal free update coming to OUTRIDERS, as well as an overview of all the improvements made to the game since its release last April. Tune in to find out more about the future of OUTRIDERS.

The OUTRIDERS broadcast will be available on Monday November 15th at 6pm. Watch it at: www.twitch.tv/squareenix

For the rest we remind you that Outriders is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and Stadia.