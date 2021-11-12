Tech

news coming in a live stream – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

On November 15, 2021, at 6:00 pm Italian time, Square Enix will broadcast one streaming dedicated to Outriders, to illustrate the Announcements coming up for the game. It was before the release that he did not dedicate space to him, so much so that many gamers had given him up for dead.

What will we talk about? Meanwhile of the first free update, defined as “colossal”, then of the improvements made to the game in recent months. Let’s read other details taken from the official press release:

SQUARE ENIX is pleased to announce that a new OUTRIDERS broadcast will air next week, November 15th. It is the first broadcast since the release of OUTRIDERS, the intense RPG shooter where survival requires brutality from People Can Fly, the developers of Gears of War: Judgment and BULLETSTORM, and Square Enix External Studios, the creators of SLEEPING DOGS and JUST CAUSE .

The upcoming OUTRIDERS broadcast will give players a first look at the colossal free update coming to OUTRIDERS, as well as an overview of all the improvements made to the game since its release last April. Tune in to find out more about the future of OUTRIDERS.

The OUTRIDERS broadcast will be available on Monday November 15th at 6pm. Watch it at: www.twitch.tv/squareenix

For the rest we remind you that Outriders is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and Stadia.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

a first look at the 5 heroes of the highly anticipated Network Test

6 days ago

comes the ECG function with the latest update

2 days ago

4K mode and 60 FPS on PS5, for the description of GameStop – Nerd4.life

1 week ago

Do Halo Infinite and its campaign disappoint Digital Foundry? The improvements do not impress • Eurogamer.it

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button