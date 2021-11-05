news coming to Teams and Xbox

After Facebook, the tech giant Microsoft is also approaching the metaverse sector, through updates to its Teams and Xbox services. It will also launch a new product called “Dynamics 365 Connected Spaces.”

At the Microsoft Ignite conference on Tuesday, CEO Satya Nadella announced the company’s plans for metaverses:

“The Metaverse allows us to incorporate the computing world into the real one, and the real world into the computing one. To bring a real presence into any digital space. Most importantly, we are able to take our humanity with us and choose. how we want to experience this world. “

“The Metaverse is here. It is not only transforming the way we see the world, but also the way we participate in it – from factories to meeting rooms.”

The metaverse is here, and it’s not only transforming how we see the world but how we participate in it – from the factory floor to the meeting room. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/h5tsdYMXRD – Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 2, 2021

The update for Microsoft Teams is titled “Mesh,” and its initial launch in 2022 will allow users to create personalized avatars and digital spaces within which they can meet other people. This metaverse will be “accessible from any device, without the need for special equipment.“

In the future, Microsoft will introduce the ability for companies to build large custom spaces in order to carry out activities such as meetings.

The Teams “Mesh” update. Source: Microsoft

The preview of Microsoft’s new product, Dynamics 365 Connected Spaces, is instead scheduled for December 2021: it will allow organizations to combine their businesses with cutting-edge technologies such as metaversi and artificial intelligence. Microsoft says Spaces allows you to use camera data to create “hybrid work environments.“

“Through the normal existing cameras, it exploits the vision of the computer and observational data to complete the image, giving a new perspective on people, places and things,“Connected Spaces General Manager Vishal Sood wrote on his blog on Tuesday.

“Following implementation, it will be sufficient to activate AI-based models, known as ‘skills,’ to help understand specific scenarios such as customer behavior during a promotional display, traffic patterns and other unique and specific insights. your industry. “

During an interview with Bloomberg TV, Nadella also stated that Microsoft’s gaming arm, Xbox, will work. “absolutely“to integrate the metaverse into their own titles. The CEO, however, did not disclose further information on:

“We will absolutely apply these technologies to gaming. If you take a game like Halo, it’s a metaverse. Minecraft is a metaverse, as is Flight Simulator. three-dimensional, and we have absolutely no plans for that. “

Microsoft isn’t the only big company that unveiled a strong interest in metaverses this week. For example, Nike applied for the trademark for the use of its iconic logo and slogans within “virtual worlds online.“The company also published two job advertisements for” virtual material designer: “the two new employees”they will play a key role in redefining our digital world, introducing us to the metaverse.“

Even Facebook is taking an important step in this direction, so much so that it recently changed the company name to “Meta.” The company is working on a platform that will allow them to build virtual businesses online and connect the physical world with online experiences. It will also launch a line of virtual reality hardware devices called “Reality Labs.”

During an interview broadcast on CNBC, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian expressed his views on Facebook’s plans, stating that it’s just a way to diverge attention from the problems that have plagued the company for some time now. .

Although Ohanian points out that Meta should not be underestimated, he also said that there is enough organic movement in the cryptocurrency industry to create an open and decentralized metaverse, rather than controlled by one large company: