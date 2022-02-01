Listen to the audio version of the article

Champions Juve list: news, doubts and exclusions. What changes for Allegri after the winter transfer market session

Change the face of Juve after transfer market January and the domino effect also involves what will be there Champions list of the bianconeri. Expected Announcements, clearly, after the winter sliding doors that refreshed the midfield and attack of Massimiliano Allegri.

Champions Juve list: exclusions and news for Allegri

The rule states that before the round of 16, teams that qualify for the knockout stage may enter a maximum of three new players by midnight on February 2nd. A conditioning aspect for Juventus’ choices, which will remove the three players sold in the winter window from its list: Kulusevski and Bentancur (moved to Tottenham) And Ramsey (moved to Glasgow Rangers), in addition to the long-term resident church, who ended his season prematurely due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee.

Two boxes will be occupied by new purchases: Dusan Vlahovic (which will make its debut in the highest European competition) e Denis Zakaria, who has already played the Champions League with both Young Boys and Borussia M’gladbach. The third and final change will go in the direction of one of the Luca Pellegrini And Kaio Jorge, excluded in September from the Allegri list. The coach should opt for the inclusion of the left-back, considered an alternative to Alex Sandro if not the first choice, as demonstrated in the 7 games out of 9 from the first minute in the league. Latest news: in list B will enter Matias Soulé. The jewel born in 2003 has reached the level of two years at Juventus. This makes it fully eligible to be registered on the list, given that it now complies with all the required parameters (born from 1 January 2000 onwards, eligibility to play with the club concerned for an uninterrupted period of two years from the 15th year onwards).