news, features, design and engines

According to the latest rumors coming from Italy and more precisely from Turin, Alfa Romeo in the utmost confidentiality he would be working on the restyling of Alfa Romeo Stelvio. This update would arrive in 2022 together with that of the Alfa Romeo Giulia D-segment sedan.

The goal of this update would be to keep the automaker’s SUV “fresh” Biscione present on the market for several years now with only a few changes compared to when it debuted.

The restyling of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio arriving in 2022: this is what will change

Alfa Romeo Stelvio will receive around 2026 or at the latest in 2027 a second generation which has been confirmed in recent weeks by Alfa Romeo’s number one, CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato.

So this restyling 2022 would be an interlude in view of more important innovations for the vehicle of the historic Milanese brand. The changes will obviously be minor. It is not worth spending the money to modify the bodywork as it would be a vehicle that will only be sold for 4 more years.

The major cosmetic changes, therefore, will affect the shape of the headlights and bumpers. As in the case of Alfa Romeo Giulia therefore also for the Alfa Romeo Stelvio the restyling will basically serve to make the model more in tune with the new course of the Alfa Romeo car manufacturer that sees in the new SUV Alfa Romeo Tonale the design template for the brand’s future cars.

Like the Alfa Romeo Giulia, the interior of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio will also be revised and made more modern and technological. The overall quality of the materials used should also get an upgrade compared to the current situation. Finally, some news is also planned for the range of engines with the introduction of the first electrified versions of the SUV.

Current engines are expected to undergo upgrades that will allow them to be compliant with the new emissions regulations. However, it should not find space except for surprises a PHEV version and not even a Full Hybrid.