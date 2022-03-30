News for Covid-19 prevention in frail people







The combination of long-acting antibodies tixagevimab and cilgavimab has been granted marketing authorization in the European Union (EU) for COVID-19 prophylaxis in adults and adolescents 12 years and older weighing at least 40 kg who have not obtained adequate protection from the COVID-19 vaccine. This population comprises around three million people in the EU who are immune-compromised or on treatment with immunosuppressive drugs. European Commission approval was based on results from the tixagevimab and cilgavimab clinical development program, including data from the PROVENT Phase III pre-exposure prophylaxis study which demonstrated a 77 percent reduction in the risk of developing COVID. Symptomatic -19 compared to placebo at the primary analysis and an 83 percent reduction at the median analysis of six months, with virus protection lasting at least six months. The antibody combination was generally well tolerated in the study.

Professor Giovanni Di Perri, full professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Turin and head of the University Division of Infectious Diseases at the Amedeo di Savoia Hospital in Turin commented: “The increase in COVID-19 cases, driven by the new BA variant .2, and the lifting of several COVID-19 containment measures make it important to protect vulnerable populations, such as the immunocompromised, from SARS-CoV-2 infection. The authorization of this combination of antibodies will allow health authorities to protect those people who need additional protection to the vaccine ”. The combination of antibodies had already been authorized in Italy on January 26 for emergency use for pre-exposure prophylaxis to SARS-CoV-2.



