Esterometer, abolition from 1 January 2022? The obligation remains in existence for another full six months compared to the schedule foreseen: the entry of invoices to and from abroad has been postponed in the Exchange System.

The quarterly disclosure of data relating to cross-border transactions goes retired from 1 July 2022, contrary to the provisions of the previous one Budget Law.

There Announcements, on which official confirmation is awaited, is contained in the package amendments to the Tax Decree approved by the Finance and Labor Commissions of the Senate on 1 December 2021.

Esterometer, abolition postponed to July 2022: news for invoices to and from abroad in the Tax Decree

The text of Legislative Decree no. 146/2021, in its original version, it looked very similar to a emergency measure. And in fact in theconversion process in law it is enriching itself with a series of tax changes, large absent in the first setting.

For the official confirmation of the changes it is necessary to wait for thefinal approval that will have to arrive by the deadline of December 20, 2021.

In the meantime, from extension of the ban on electronic invoicing for healthcare services the review of controls on pre-filled 730 form, there are several new measures that are taking shape and among these there is also the extension of the abolition of the esterometer: fulfillment is canceled from 1 July 2022 and no longer from January 1st, as currently scheduled.

We therefore intervene on article 1 of the legislative decree of 5 August 2015, n. 127, which in paragraph 3-bis regulates the VAT communication which concerns transactions with foreign countries.

The text reads:

“The taxable persons referred to in paragraph 3 electronically transmit to the Revenue Agency the data relating to the operations for the sale of goods and the provision of services carried out and received to and from subjects not established in the territory of the State, except for those for which it is a customs declaration has been issued and those for which electronic invoices have been issued or received according to the methods indicated in paragraph 3 “.

There Budget Law 2021 he predicted use from 1 January 2022 of a single communication channel, the Exchange System, also for the transmission of data concerning invoices to and from abroad.

According to the amendment inserted in the Tax Decree, however, the transition to this new method of sending data will only take place from 1 July 2022: sled, in this way, theabolition of the esterometer.

Esterometer, abolition from 1 July 2022: invoices to and from abroad in the Interchange System

The esterometer is a fulfillment born in 2019 with the debut of e-invoices and it concerns, in fact, all the subjects who have theobligation to issue an electronic invoice.

There VAT communication has only three years of life but has already undergone its evolution and goes towards thedefinitive abolition from 1 July 2022.

The first important news have been introduced since Tax Decree of two years ago which modified the deadline calendar: the 12 monthly appointments originally set have become 4 quarterly appointments.

Period of competence Expiration January February March April 30, 2021 April, May, June 2 August 2021 (20 August due to the weekday extension) July August September November 2, 2021 October November December January 31, 2022

Then the Budget Law 2021 established the times for the abolition of the esterometer and the modalities to be adopted when the invoices to and from abroad also enter the Exchange System:

the electronic transmission of the data relating to the operations carried out in relation to subjects not established in the territory of the State is carried out within the terms of issuing the invoices or documents certifying the fees, twelve days from the date of the operation as foreseen by the article 12-ter of decree law 34 of 2019 or according to the different term established by specific provisions;

the telematic transmission of data relating to transactions received from parties not established in the State is carried out by the fifteenth day of the month following that of receipt of the document proving the transaction or execution of the transaction.

The Tax Decree 2022 makes the expiration date of the esterometer but it does not change the rules to be followed once the communicative fulfillment has retired.