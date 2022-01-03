news for overdue installments

A new tax amnesty could arrive in 2022. The main changes are for the overdue installments of the Scrapping ter and Balance and excerpt

New extensions and tax amnesties. The government, at the same time as the extension of the state of emergency, has put its hand back on the collection machine. It seemed to be coming out of the tunnel of the health emergency, but no. Therefore restrictions could re-occur with related worsening of the income condition of taxpayers.

For this reason in the Budget Law 2022 Some changes have been made, especially for those who have to pay the installments of Scrapping ter and balance and excerpt. There is talk of those taxpayers who, even before the pandemic, or during, have accumulated numerous debts with the tax authorities, and to discharge them, have made a request for payment of the tax bills in installments.

Bad installments are established by law, so there is a precise schedule for payments. In the face of the new wave of health emergency, more extended times have been granted for payments.

Scrapping ter and Balance and excerpt, what are the upcoming extensions

In reality, the 2022 Budget Law does not provide for the possibility of further postponing the payments of the installments for the debts of 2020-2021. But the Government can derogate and insert new ad hoc decrees. For which it was approved the possibility of granting all the bills issued up to March 31, 2022, 180 additional days of time so that they are paid in good standing.

Read also: ATM: with this error the card is swallowed

Read also: Million Day Shot: Become a Millionaire on New Year’s Eve

AND without delays or sanctions. This would imply a partial amnesty or amnesty, in the sense that the interest on the overdue installments are forgiven. At the moment, a decree is also awaited, advocated by many parliamentary parties, for a new fiscal peace, such as the one that was made for the tax bills under 5,000 euros for debts referring to 2000-2010. But for now, nothing is certain.