News from: Apax, Clearhaven Partners, HarbourVest Partners, Leonardo DiCaprio, CAPZA, Ara Partners

Apax, a leading global private equity consultancy firm, announced the final closure of Apax Digital Fund II (“ADF II”) to its hard cap of $ 1.75 billion. The fund will invest in high-growth technology companies globally. See the press release here. ADF II will pursue the same strategy as its previous fund, targeting minority growth and the growth opportunities gained in rapidly expanding software, Internet and technology services companies around the world. The Apax Digital team, co-led by Managing Partners Dan O’Keefe and Marcelo Gigliani, will continue to draw on Apax’s deep technology expertise, global platform and operational excellence practice to partner with outstanding founders and leadership teams to help them. to accelerate growth, drive transformational change and unlock value. Since inception, Apax funds have invested approximately $ 16 billion in more than 200 technology companies.

Clearhaven Partners LP, a Boston-based private equity firm focused solely on investing in software and technology companies, has announced the closure of its debut fund, Clearhaven Fund I, LP (“Fund I”) with over $ 312 million in capital commitments. See the press release here. Fund I closed significantly above its target and was oversubscribed. Clearhaven conducted its inaugural fundraiser entirely during the pandemic and was brought to a close within six months of its first closure. The commitments of the Clearhaven limited partners come from a diverse base of institutional investors, including leading endowments and foundations, insurance companies, pension funds and funds of funds and industry executives, including software executives from companies with which Clearhaven professionals were formerly involved. Clearhaven was founded in 2019 and is led by Michelle C. Noon, co-founder and Managing Partner. Ms. Noon brings nearly 20 years of software investment and private equity experience to Clearhaven, including through her previous roles at Thoma Bravo and Riverside Partners. Clearhaven was founded to pursue investments in growing low to mid-market software and technology companies with revenues of approximately $ 20 million to $ 80 million.

HarbourVest Partners announced the definitive closure of his HarbourVest Direct Lending Fund (HDL) to over $ 892 million in limited partner commitments, including the commitment of General Partners. See the press release here. The Fund was oversubscribed and closed above its target size of $ 600 million. This closure follows the company’s final closure Credit Opportunities Fund II, HarbourVest’s junior credit offering, earlier this year. “We are delighted to mark the final closure of our inaugural direct lending fund, bringing our total assets under management for credit investments to more than $ 3.3 billion,” said John Toomey, chief executive officer, HarbourVest Partners. “The past year has demonstrated the resilience of the asset class and reinforced our goal of expanding the reach of HarbourVest solutions to help clients invest in rapidly growing strategies.” The Fund is aimed at senior credit investments in mid-market companies backed by private equity, predominantly in North America. The Fund was supported by limited partners in North America, Australia, Israel, Europe and Latin America, including public and private pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, family offices and ultra high net worth private sector investors.

Considered one of the most prominent and influential climate activists in the world, Leonardo Dicaprio, a Hollywood star, has invested an undisclosed sum in cultured meat start-ups Mosa Meat And Aleph Farms. He has also joined their advisory committees and is hailed as helping to “usher in a new era of meat production.” Famous for his work tackling climate change and winning acting awards, DiCaprio has singled out two of the most pioneering companies working in cell-based space. Both companies demonstrated the ability to grow beef directly from animal cells, unveiling the first hamburger grown by Mosa Meat in 2013 and the first steak and ribeye grown by Aleph Farms in 2018 and 2021 respectively. Leo and the move to our sustainability advisory board not only validate our sustainability hypothesis, but also confirm our road map to usher in a new era of meat production that helps fight climate change and preserve our precious planet. ” DiCaprio is known for his activism against climate change. See here FoodIngredientsFirst. He points out a recent study published by CE Delft which found that cultured meat has the potential to reduce the carbon footprint of beef production by 92%. Toubia adds that DiCaprio shares Aleph Farm’s goal of reshaping the global food production system and putting the planet’s health at the center of meat production.

CAPZA announces the first closing of its CAPZA Growth Tech Fund for an amount of € 200 million, above its initial target of € 150 million. See the press release here. This first closing was carried out with the support of CAPZA’s historical investors and new investors (insurance companies, public institutions, banks, family offices). CAPZA Growth Tech targets high-growth and profitable European digital and technology SMEs. The Fund will primarily target minority investments as a lead investor together with management teams to ensure alignment of interests. CAPZA Growth Tech has a dedicated team of 8 people including four partners with an average of 25 years of experience and complementary backgrounds in the technology sector (consulting, entrepreneurship, investments, management…). This experience allows them to position themselves as operational partners, actively supporting companies to ensure the achievement of their ambitious growth and profitability goals, while promoting a responsible ecosystem. The Fund also benefits from a specialized ESG approach on technology sector issues, including value sharing, talent retention, employer brand development and environmental footprint.

Ara Partners, a buyout firm specializing in industrial decarbonisation investments, closed Ara Fund II with $ 1.1 billion in investments, nearly three times the size of its $ 400 million predecessor Fund I. 650 million dollars. See here Altassets. The company said Fund II will continue to invest in the ongoing decarbonisation of the industrial economy, seeking investment opportunities in the United States, Canada and Europe. It will target both acquisition and industrial growth investments in high-growth companies in the industrial and manufacturing, chemical and materials, energy efficiency and green fuel, and food and agricultural sectors. Fund II has already made five investments including high purity alumina producer Polar Sapphire, PET plastic recycling platform Aloxe, renewable energy focused industrial assets operator px Group, renewable energy project manager Anesco and the retail food waste recycler Divert. Ara reached a final close of $ 400 million for its debut fundraiser last year. The fund is aimed at companies in North America and Europe.