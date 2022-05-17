News from MARVEL’s PREDATOR, BLACK MIRROR, MANIFEST Netflix, Roswell New Mexico, FearTWD, THE BOYS Amazon, CYBERHELL, SANDMAN, The Offer / AL PACINO, Natalie Portman / THOR 4 LOVE AND THUNDER and new series THE ROOKIE with NATHAN! FILLION

IS BLACK MIRROR BACK?





It’s been almost three years since the dystopian drama’s latest Season 5 premiered on the streaming service (in June 2019), but Netflix he needs to resurrect his greatest hits as soon as possible now that the streaming platform has entered a deep crisis. And the American magazine Variety that some of its sources indicate that a new season of the anthology series of “BlackMirror”: the casting would already be underway.

While details about the specific storylines are being kept under wraps, Variety understands that Season 6 will have more episodes than Season 5, which consisted of just three installments and starred Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, and Miley Cirus.

A source close to the production tells Variety that the final season will be even more cinematic in scope, with each installment being treated as an individual film. This, of course, is in line with recent seasons of “BlackMirror”, in which episodes generally exceeded 60 minutes and had incredibly high production values.

Is Black Mirror coming back? As always, we have to wait for NETFLIX to confirm the news, because at this moment it is NOT OFFICIAL yet.

TRAILER AND RELEASE DATE OF PREY, THE PREQUEL TO ‘PREDATOR’

Prey turns out to be a terrifying alien predator, as the first look at Hulu’s Predator franchise prequel film set for release this summer shows.

Premiere August 5 on Hulu and Disney Plus







TRAILER FOR THE 4TH AND FINAL SEASON OF ROSWELL: NEW MEXICO

NETFLIX ANNOUNCES IMPORTANT NEWS FROM MANIFEST AND SANDMAN IN THEIR NEXT WEEK GEEKED NETFLIX

fans of ‘manifest’ Y sandman, mark this date well: Monday, June 6, 2022

It’s been a while since we had news of these two long-awaited premieres of the streaming platform, but the wait is going to end. That is the date chosen by Netflix to reveal important news of its series. There will also be new information about The Umbrella Academy, The Invisible Agent, Alice in Borderland, Day Shift, Resident Evil, The sea monster and many more series and movies.

Netflix Geeked, Netflix’s home for all things genre entertainment, is back with Geeked Week 2022, and it’s going to be bigger than ever! This five-day virtual fan event dedicated to Netflix series, movies and games of all genres returns the week of Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10 with a host of favorite titles .

Each day will be packed with cast announcements, artist appearances, trailer premieres, sneak peeks, surprise announcements and tons of other stuff related to over 60 Netflix projects.

each day of the Geek Week will be dedicated to a different topic:

Monday, June 6 (day 1) – Series

Tuesday, June 7 (day 2) – Movies

Wednesday, June 8 (day 3) – Animation

Thursday, June 9 (day 4) – stranger things

Friday, June 10 (day 5) – Games.

Here’s a taste of what awaits you in a new trailer narrated by the one and only David Harbour.

THE BOYS: SEASON 3 EXTENDED PROMO + SEASONS 1 AND 2 SUMMARY VIDEO

It has been a quiet year. The Patriot is contained and Butcher works for the government under Hughie’s supervision, no less. But both of them are willing for peace and calm to give way to blood. So when the group learns of a mysterious superweapon, they go straight for The Seven, go on the warpath and dust off the legend of the first superhero: Soldier Boy.

PREMIERE JUNE 3 ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Professor Álvaro Wasabi is back on the channel so he grabs a pen and paper because the class is about to start. This time he brings us an exhaustive summary of the first two seasons of The Boys. A perfect video for the most forgetful facing the premiere of the third.

NEW LOOK AT NATALIE PORTMAN IN THOR 4: LOVE AND THUNDER

The new image also features Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor and Tessa Thompson’s King Valkyrie.

In the lower right part you can see a character that seems to be the goddess Bastet or Bast who is played by Akosia Sabet.

Bat is a Goddess worshiped in Wakanda and in Ancient Egypt. According to Wakandan legend, when the five tribes battled for control of the region, a shaman warrior received a vision from Bast that led him to the Heart Grass and empowered him to become king and the first Black Panther.

PROMO FOR THE NEXT EPISODE OF FEAR THE WALKING DEAD

VIDEO OF AL PACINO MEETING IN THE HIGHLIGHTED NEW PARAMOUNT PLUS SERIES, THE OFFER

The outstanding series ‘The Offer’ from Paramount Plus recreates the filming of the unforgettable film ‘The Godfather’, one of the best in the history of cinema, which gave rise to a trilogy.

In the second episode of the series (1×02), Al Ruddy (Miles Teller) and Francoise Glazer (Nora Arnezeder) meet up-and-coming actor Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) who wants to cast Al Pacino (Anthony Ippolito) as his Michael Corleone. ).

Paramount+ premieres new weekly episodes of ‘The Offer’ every Thursday, exclusively.

CYBERHELL TRAILER: THE INVESTIGATION THAT UNCOVERED THE NETFLIX HORROR

This was nothing short of abuse.”

Uncovering the chat room atrocities that shocked South Korea in 2019.

‘Cyberhell: The investigation that uncovered the horror’ arrives on Netflix this May 18.

THE ROOKIE’S FIRST SPINOFF PROMO, TITLED FEDS

