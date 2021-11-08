News from: Moonbug Entertainment, Blackstone, Mission BioCapital, Section 32, KKR, Deutsche Bank, GCF, Qatar, Rolls-Royce

Moonbug Entertainment Ltd., the world’s first digital children’s entertainment company, announced today that it has entered into a definitive acquisition agreement by the newly formed media company run by leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs and backed by the investment capital of Blackstone. See the press release here. Moonbug CEO René Rechtman and COO John Robson, and the management team and existing shareholders, will retain the shares in the Mayer-Staggs-Blackstone-backed media company. Founded in 2018, Moonbug has quickly built an industry-leading global family audience through its hugely popular shows such as CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum and many others. Their content appears in 27 languages ​​on more than 100 platforms around the world such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Amazon and Sky. Moonbug shows promote healthy values ​​such as compassion, empathy and resilience for children around the world. CoComelon from Moonbug is currently the second most subscribed YouTube channel with around 120 million subscribers worldwide and the most viewed children’s show on Netflix. This is the second acquisition for Mayer and Staggs’ new media company backed by Blackstone, following the acquisition of Hello Sunshine, the mission-oriented media company that puts women at the center of every story it creates, founded by Reese Witherspoon . The company is an independent, creator-friendly house for cutting-edge, high-quality, and category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community and commerce, it helps position leading entertainment companies for accelerated and sustainable growth in today’s market and beyond.

Mission BioCapital, an investor in Mammoth Biosciences, Nitrase Therapeutics and others, more than doubled its fourth fund with $ 275 million for his fifth fundraiser to finance new startups. See here fiercebiotech. Along with the fresh capital stock, Mission has expanded its investment team to include Michael Taylor, Ph.D., a 24-year veteran of Pfizer and former CEO of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Steve Tregay, Ph.D., founding CEO of Form Therapeutics. Taylor becomes operational partner and Tregay takes over as co-management partner, Mission said Thursday. With offices in two of the largest biotech incubation centers, Cambridge, Massachusetts and San Francisco, Mission aims to use the fifth fund to focus on creating new startups rather than simply investing in them. The investor will work with academic researchers and entrepreneurs to launch companies with new technologies, the company said. The fund has already helped launch four companies: ARase Therapeutics, Arclight Therapeutics, Jupiter Bioventures and Telo Therapeutics. Overall, the fifth fund has so far gone to seven companies. The money will go to multiple early stage startups in biotechnology, diagnostics, medical devices, laboratory tools, and drug delivery. Tregay has investment experience as a former CEO of the Novartis Venture Fund and head of strategic alliances for the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research. Mission is the latest VC store to unveil a fund focused on life sciences. Frazier Healthcare Partners raised a whopping $ 830 million to invest in publicly traded life sciences companies, the company said last week.

Several lucky startups developing new technologies to transform the medical field are about to get a little richer – $ 740 million more, to be exact. The San Diego venture capital firm Section 32 said this week that it closed its fourth fund with nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars, ready for distribution to companies in its target areas of technology, healthcare and the intersection of the two. See here fiercebiotech Fund 4, the latest in a list of funding pools that have grown more and more since Section 32 launched in 2017 with its first $ 100 million fund, takes the company’s total assets to over 1. 8 billion dollars. As with its predecessors, the fourth fund includes support from a variety of new and existing investors spanning philanthropic, nonprofit and educational organizations and foundations, as well as technology and healthcare leaders. Section 32 has already started distributing the new money. Since the Fund 4’s initial close in July, the company said it has made eight investments from the $ 740 million pool. Section 32 has supported more than 70 companies since its founding in 2017. While that portfolio includes several tech startups positioned outside of healthcare, such as Coinbase and Crowdstrike, most are working to develop new medical technologies. Its health technology goals range from diagnostics developers like Thrive Early Detection and Cue Health, to DNA sequencers like C2i Genomics and TwinStrand Biosciences, to data-centric companies like Sema4 and Ciitizen.

KKR bought KRW 2.4 trillion (US $ 2 billion) of shares in the South Korean energy company SK E&S. See here altassets. The share price of SK E&S fell 30% from its high of KRW 355,000 in January of this year to close on Friday at KRW 247,500 per piece. The company said the shares are redeemable convertible preferred stock that will provide the company with the opportunity to receive cash or redemption in kind as a redemption option in the future, as well as the opportunity to convert into common stock. Founded in 1999, SK E&S is part of the South Korean conglomerate SK Group. It provides upstream services from overseas gas field development to downstream power generation, district energy and city gas distribution. It operates a city gas business that distributes natural gas in eight regions of South Korea. The company said the new financing will transform the company into a global provider of clean energy. KKR made its investment from its Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund, which closed with a final hard cap of $ 3.9 billion in January. The company also closed Asia Fund IV with $ 15 billion in April, making it the largest dedicated private equity fund in the Asia-Pacific region.

Deutsche Bank together with Green Climate Fund (GCF) today signed an agreement committing the GCF to contribute 80 million dollars as a seed and anchor investor to an investment program in renewable energy. See the press release here. DWS, Deutsche Bank’s majority-owned independent asset manager, will be the executive entity and has pledged to contribute 3% of the planned $ 500 million investment facility. The program will be implemented in Sub-Saharan Africa by DWS’s sustainable investment team. The signing took place during an official ceremony held at COP26 in Glasgow hosted by Deutsche Bank, with representatives from all three institutions. The Green Energy Investment Program is a blended loan and vehicle recognized by SFDR9. It aims to invest in innovative energy solutions to support the decarbonisation of energy production for industry and households in sub-Saharan African countries that have confirmed their support for the program. The program will focus on markets where the supply of electricity is inefficient, excessively expensive and insufficient to support rapid economic growth. It will support the shift of electricity generation from large-scale centralized power plants to decentralized renewable energy production that is close to the point of consumption. This program will invest in renewable energy production, enabling SMEs and consumers to access reliable and affordable energy. It has set targets to monitor progress over the investment period that will measure contributions to market shift in target countries towards greenhouse gas neutral energy supply.

Qatar And Rolls-Royce will join in a multi-billion dollar project to develop and invest in green technology start-ups in the UK and the Arabian Gulf state that they hope will achieve ‘unicorn’ status worth over $ 1 billion. See here Reuters. In a joint statement they said they aim to create five of these fast-growing companies by 2030 and up to 20 by 2040, adding that the firm will be based on a couple of science and engineering campuses that Doha will fund in northern Europe. England and Qatar. Partners said the campuses will be a test bed for start-ups to “try and scale” technologies to combat climate change. They said they had not yet decided on the exact location or design of both campuses, but would announce more in “mid-2022”. The announcement of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas supplier and aerospace group – first reported by the London Times on Saturday – came as world leaders kicked off the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.