News from PERCY JACKSON Disney Plus, BORGEN T4 Netflix, The Squidward Game T2, STAR TREK PICARD, Moon Knight / Marvel Studios, THE ORVILLE T-3 Disney+ Star, LOVE and ANARCHY T-2 Netflix and the adaptation of the comics of PAPER GIRLS on Amazon!

After the announcement of the interpreter of Percy Jackson in the new Disney + television series, today also comes the announcement of the actors who will bring the protagonist’s best friends, Annabeth and Grover, to the screen.

Rick Riordan, the author of the Percy Jackson saga, trusts social networks again to reveal who will be the young performers who confirm the trio of protagonists of the Disney+ television series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

It is precisely there that Riordan and Scobell, as well as the official accounts of the show, shared the first photos of the young actors who will play Percy, Annabeth and Grover, and then the same author gave us more details about the performers.





Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

“Of all the talented actresses we’ve cast in this role, Leah Sava Jeffries has quickly become my number one choice for Annabeth. Originally from Detroit, she’s a brilliant actress who managed to break our hearts and make us laugh. She was a regular on shows like Empire and Rel. She has just returned from South Africa, where she finished filming Beast, in which she plays the daughter of Idris Elba’s character, one of the stars of Something from Tiffany’s with Zoey Deutch and Shay Mitchell, produced by Reese Witherspoon and coming this fall to Amazon “wrote Rick Riordan on his official website” Leah is exactly how I imagined Annabeth in the books: smart, strong and brave, a true daughter of Athena, and with zero patience for the craziness of a certain head of something… Watching her perform with Walker and Aryan, I’ve seen Annabeth Chase come to life. You know what I mean. The wise girl has arrived!”

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

“In his youth, Aryan Simhadri proved his mettle as an actor in the Disney+ movie Another Rush Dozen and the Disney Channel movie Spin. His auditions for the role of Grover Underwood blew us away. He made me laugh as he tested how he portrayed his story lines and his amazing comic timing. It’s the perfect combination of sweetness, humor and inner strength that our satyr represents. Grover won’t be easy to play, but Aryan is exactly the right person for the role. and Walker already have a fantastic dynamic, and the magic of the special effects that will be used to give Aryan her satyr legs is really on another level. Wait till you see it!”

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will have 8 episodes and filming is expected to begin shortly.

TRAILERS OF THE REUNITED MARVEL STUDIOS SPECIAL DEDICATED TO THE MOON KNIGHT, MOON KNIGHT

Premiere this Wednesday, May 11 on Disney Plus!

Star Trek Picard: Another star leaves season 3, it’s the fourth in a few days

After an adventure set in the past in the second season, four cast members have already confirmed that they will not return for the third season of Star Trek: Picard. Isabel Brioneswho played the android Soji in the first season and Kore in the second, is the latest member to leave.

The actress confirmed her departure in an Instagram post, writing “Goodbye Soji, this orchid is for you”. Briones is one of the few Picard actresses who ended up playing a completely different character than the one originally cast during season 2. With the introduction of Q-induced time travel (John DeLancie)the second season was very different from the first.

Another character we won’t see again will be Evan Evagora’s, Elnor, who was killed off in the first episode of season two: the actor was absent for most of the season before the character was revived in the finale. The actor confirmed via Instagram that he will not be returning for the show’s final season.

The other absences will be those of Santiago Cabrera and Alison Pill, who have confirmed their departure from star trek picard. Cabrera played Captain Cristóbal Ríos, who had one of the best story arcs of the second season. Cabrera’s departure is arguably the least surprising, as he received an emotional send-off at the end. Instead, Pill’s departure came as a shock to fans, as Jurati spent several episodes evolving into the new Borg Queen. Explaining her absence in the third season will not be easy.

STAR TREK PICARD Season 2 wrapped up last Thursday on Paramount+, and is available in full on Amazon Prime Video

BORGEN: POWER & GLORY NETFLIX TRAILER

The 4th season of the series premieres on Netflix on June 2

The game of Squid 2, the next season will have “new and better games”

We know that some much-loved characters will return to The Squid Game 2, but… what about the deadly games they’ll have to play? Well, in a new promotional interview, the creator of the series Hwang Dong-Hyuk has advanced some details about it.

The brutal Korean drama has become one of the most watched shows on Netflix and now that the second season of Squid Game has been confirmed, the creator of the show, Hwang Dong-Hyuk, teases some more details. Speaking to The Playlist about his ideas for upcoming episodes, he said: “Yeah, I have some ideas. I don’t want to spoil them though, so all I’ll say is there will be new games in the second season, too. Better than the ones in the first season.”

The premise of season 2 has not been officially revealed, but the story will probably continue after Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) decide to try and put an end to the brutal games at the center of the show. In the last moments of the original episodes she chooses not to see her daughter and calls Squid Game’s number instead, promising that she will hunt them down. At the Deadline Contenders event, Dong-Hyuk confirmed that Gi-hun will return for season 2, along with the villainous Front Man. (Lee Byung-hun). However, fans may have to wait a bit longer for the next few episodes: With the scripts yet to be written, the series creator has told Variety that he hopes to release the next installment of the series on Netflix by the end of the year. of 2024.

TRAILER AND PREMIERE DATE OF SEASON 2 OF NETFLIX’S ‘LOVE AND ANARCHY’

WHAT’S NEW from LOVE and ANARCHY premieres June 16 on Netflix!

THE ORVILLE SEASON 3 TRAILER

Premiere June 2 on Disney Plus Star!

FIRST ADVANCE OF PAPER GIRLS

The adaptation of the comics by Brian K. Vaughan drawn by Cliff Chiang (both executive producers of the series) promises to be the new phenomenon of Amazon Prime Video

Four young girls become involved in a war between time travelers just as they were delivering newspapers.

“Saving the world means getting along first”

