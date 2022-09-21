News from THE LAST KINGDOM, OUTLANDER S-7, The Winchesters / SUPERNATURAL, VIRGIN RIVER S-5 (A Place to Dream) Netflix, THE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON HBO Max and Marvel’s SECRET INVASION on Disney Plus with EMILIA CLARKE (Daenerys in Game of thrones)!!

SPOILERS ZONE: 7 KINGS MUST DIE, THE CONTINUATION OF THE LAST KINGDOM ON NETFLIX





After the end of the 5th season of the series ‘The Last Kingdom’we will be able to reunite with actor Alexander Dreymon in the same role as Uhtred of Bebbanburg in the new fiction continuation project, ‘Seven Kings Must Die’from Netflix.

As we reported earlier in this EXCLUSIVE DAILY SUPER SERIES AND SAGAS NEWS, ‘Seven Kings Must Die’ began filming on January 31 and ended in March. Audiences are eager to know what they can expect from the sequel film in the series.

As fans of the series know, culture is chained in ‘The Last Kingdom’as it is based on the novels of Bernard Cornwell titled ‘The Saxon Stories’. The series portrays the story of the warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg. ‘Seven Kings Must Die’ is a two-hour follow-up film to The Last Kingdom.

The special will be a “stand-alone” epilogue inspired by the latest novels in the series. Bernard Cornwell: War of the Wolf, Sword of Kings and War Lord.

If we look at the novels, the daughter Stiorra (Ruby Hartley) may be expecting children from her late husband Sigtryggr (Eysteinn Sigurðarson).

Stiorra went through a terrible experience in the fifth season of The Last Kingdom when bridle (EmilyCox) he decided to torment her to get to Uhtred. She raised her kingdom and slaughtered her people before losing her husband Sigtyrggr after a great battle.

Stiorra never got over Sigtryggr’s death and it weighed heavily on her shoulders for the rest of the season. Losing him influenced his decisions and she was torn between helping his father and protecting the only people she felt he could trust. Seven Kings Must Die can explore how Stiorra deals with the death of her husband and the loss of her kingdom.

With Jórvík now under England’s rule, he could do whatever he could to win it back. Uhtred may decide to help her, but she already has a lot on her shoulders as she tries to protect Bebbanburg.

An important thing that happens to Stiorra in the novels of Bernard Cornwell is that she becomes pregnant with Sigtryggr’s children. During the fifth season, the couple had recently married and had no children of their own. But now that Sigtryggr is gone, it’s time for Stiorra to carry on her line.

He has a daughter named Gisela Sigtryggrsdottir, but sadly he dies from the plague. There is a possibility that Stiorra is pregnant and she just didn’t know it at the time, but her symptoms will start to show soon. Distracted by Brida and losing her kingdom, the last thing on her mind would be having children. With Brida now dead, she might begin to notice certain changes in her body that she hadn’t seen before. A child would be the last part of her husband that she could hold on to, and she would surely be delighted…

However, it would be one more thing to worry about as she is forced to protect her son as well as her own future. Will you use your unborn child as a way to lure Uhtred towards her, since she will have a grandson to think about? Whether she has a child in the movie will all depend on how long the time jump is in the plot…

Seven Kings Must Die, continuation of The Last Kingdom, will be released on Netflix during the first months of next year 2023

NEW ‘OUTLANDER’ COULD BE DELAYED EVEN LONGER: Sophie Skelton leaves filming due to emergency surgery

The recording of the new season 7 of ‘Outlander’ continues to run, but a new obstacle has arisen in the way: Sophie Skellton has had to undergo emergency surgery, which could affect the calendar again.

The actress, who plays Brianna Fraser (Jamie and Claire’s daughter) recounted her experience through her official Instagram account: she had to undergo oral surgery in which several damaged teeth were extracted. “I had an emergency wisdom tooth extraction a week ago. They removed part of my jaw, gums and soft tissues”, explained to his followers.

With his face visibly swollen and full of pain, his jaw has been left very similar (oddly enough) to that of Sam Heughan: It is shaped like a square, just like his father’s in fiction.

Skeleton You will have to be absent from the set for at least two full weeks, because after the intervention you will have to rest for a few more days.

It is yet to be determined how this new obstacle will affect the premiere of the new season of the series based on the novels of Diana Gabaldon.

We will keep reporting…

Outlander season 7 will consist of more chapters -16-, and will premiere during the first half of next year 2023

SPOILERS ZONE: VIRGIN RIVER, SEASON 5

In the future, the waters of ‘Virgin River’ (‘A place to dream’) will flow in the direction of progress…

Netflix drama director Jinny Howe, recognizes that diversity is going to be a main focus in the new season 5… and those that may come after. The small-town romance series, which regularly dominates the streaming platform’s weekly top 10 charts, has employed few actors of color in its previous 4 seasons, only recently introducing its first character. LGBTQ+ recurrent.

Based on the “Initial talks about the new cast of the fifth season”Says Howe, “I think it’s fair to say inclusion will continue to be one of the focuses, and something the audience will experience more of in season five.”

She remains convinced of what is ahead of us: “It’s definitely a priority, and I think you’ll see as we expand the Virgin River community that there will be more diversity and inclusion.”

And now, the other question on everyone’s mind: how many more seasons of Virgin River does the future hold?

The boss of the drama on Netflix go “longevity and growth” for the series, which is currently filming its fifth season; and adds that Netflix will continue to produce episodes “whenever the audience requests it”.

“We see, with Season 4, that the fandom is very powerful; and, in addition, it is growing in many new places as well”reveals us.

It seems that based on what we’re seeing with Season 4 and the sneak peeks we’ve had of the new Season 5, there are a lot more stories to offer us…and more inclusive ones. “It’s going to be exciting to see which characters continue to emerge, and which ones audiences crave the most – we’re paying close attention, understanding that this is a really rich universe of characters and that people just can’t seem to get enough of it, myself included. So I think as long as If that continues to be the case, which is what we’re very hopeful for, you can be sure there will be more Virgin River.”

VIRGIN RIVER season 5 will premiere on Netflix in the middle of next year 2023.

NEW PREVIEW OF THE WINCHESTERS

SUPERNATURAL prequel to premiere October 11, 2022 on TheCW

SECRET INVASION SPANISH TRAILER

The new Marvel series on Disney Plus features Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) from Game of Thrones

TRAILER OF THE NEXT EPISODE OF ‘THE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’

