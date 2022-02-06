news from the Revenue for the bonus that is tempting to many

The South Bonus is a way of defining very important interventions for the economic restart of the problematic South of Italy.

Heavy conditions are those of southern Italy from which young people can now only emigrate given the chronic lack of work and increasingly rampant misery. The South Bonus stands as a possible barrier to this dangerous state of economic depression by concretely helping companies located in the south. Among other things, the Revenue Agency recently offered some very important news. The so-called southern bonus is a support intervention that will be in force throughout 2022. Southern Italy will benefit from it, hit hard by the covid and in which unemployment is increasingly worrying and dramatic. In particular, the beneficiaries of this intervention started in 2016 and then always extended are those companies that purchase new capital goods and are part of an initial investment project, but the most important requirement is that they are in the southern regions of Italy.

Revenue news

For clarity, the companies located in Abruzzo, Sicily, Sardinia, Puglia, Campania, Calabria, Molise and Basilicata. The investments that can be facilitated can be aimed either at existing production structures or at new production structures. Ipsoa underlines how the responses to questions number 68 and 69 of February 3 have offered significant news on the front of this aid. In particular, the definition of the production structure that is decisive for this bonus is better clarified. To understand what is meant by production structure, it is necessary to evaluate the local units, but also the territorial branches, the production lines or those departments that are located in the same municipality. Once all these existing realities on the same municipality have been identified, it is necessary to understand if they are integral parts of a single production process.

The Revenue Agency always stresses that it is also necessary to understand whether they are an autonomous center of cost allocation.