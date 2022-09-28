News from THE WALKING DEAD, Grey’s Anatomy, BLUE BLOODS, New Amsterdam, THE ROOKIE, The Resident, SWAT, The Good Doctor, FBI, The Handmaid’s Tale, VIKINGS: Valhalla / VIKINGS Netflix, DEADPOOL 3, HELLRAISER 2022 and more! THE LAST OF US HBO Max!

DOUBLE SPANISH TRAILER OF THE FINAL SEASON OF ‘THE WALKING DEAD’!!

Premiere next Monday, October 3 on FOX Spain, just one day after AMC USA and Latin America!







VIDEO WITH THE FIRST IMAGES OF SEASON 2 OF VIKINGS VALHALLA!

Legendary Viking heroes Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) prepare for one last desperate stand against Olaf and his warriors.

Don’t miss this exclusive clip from Season 2 of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’.

The epic ‘Vikings’ saga will return to Netflix during the first months of 2023

GREY’S ANATOMY: The protagonist Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey) breaks her silence + OFFICIAL Trailer for the new season 19

Ellen Pompeo continues to weigh your decision to reduce your workload or role in Grey’s Anatomy.

In the new season 19, the leading actress of the show, who gives life to the protagonist Meredith Gray, will appear in a limited amount of chapters. Right now everything seems to point to Pompeo it will only be present in less than half of the 20-23 that will be produced.

According to the reports that reached our editorial office, Pompeo It will stop appearing after about half a dozen episodes, and will appear again next May 2023 for the airing of the season 19 finale.

Pomeo assures that the series “will be fine without me”and I add: “I will always be part of that show, because I am also an executive producer.”

“I spent two full decades of my career in [Grey’s]: is my heart and my soul. I will never really leave while the series is on the air.”

In his new spare time, he will produce and star in an as yet untitled limited series for Hulu. Inspired by the true story of a Midwestern couple who adopt what they believe to be an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism, Pompeo says: “Hopefully, Grey’s Anatomy fans will see it… I know there’s no guarantee of that. But I’m going to put the same heart and passion into it. It’s only eight short episodes, so it won’t take up too much of your time.”

EYE SPOILERS FOR THE NEW SEASON 19 OF GREY’S ANATOMY!

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will kick off after ‘6 very difficult months’ for Meredith and Nick.

The first official trailer of the new chapters of Grey’s Anatomy seems to be setting the stage for Meredith and Nick’s conscious separation. In the promotional trailer video, Nick (Scott Speedmanback from Minnesota) announces the time jump in the plot: “It’s been six months”.

Meanwhile, Mary (Ellen Pompeo) ominously adds: “It’s been a very difficult six months”…

To help fill the void Meredith will leave, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ It will feature a host of rookies, all of whom are featured prominently in the trailer below.

BONUS SPOILERS: Also featured in Bailey’s video Chandra Wilsonwho returns to the series after his departure in the season 18 finale.

The new season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres on October 6 on ABC USA and will arrive on Disney Plus Star in the last months of this year 2022

TRAILERS OF THE 6TH SEASON OF THE GOOD DOCTOR

Premiere on October 3 on ABC USA and October 11 on AXN Spain!

SWAT SEASON 6 SPANISH TRAILER: HARRELSON’S MEN

It premieres on October and on CBS USA and on October 18 on AXN Spain!

SPANISH TRAILER OF THE NEW SEASON OF FBI

Premiere on October 20 on TNT Spain!

SPOILERS ZONE: BLUE BLOODS, THE RESIDENT and THE ROOKIE!

BLUE BLOODS, SEASON 13

Will Joe Hill be a little longer in the new season 13 of Blue Bloods? His presence makes the show more interesting…

the showrunner kevin wade he confesses that he hopes to have the actor Will Hochman giving life to Joe “Quite” in this new season of the series, known internationally as ‘Family of Police’

And, in fact, it tells us that we can already see it in the first episode of the new season premiere, in which “Will there be some wires crossed in an investigation between Joe, Erin and Anthony…and Danny?”

Echoing the interest in the character, the series’ top creative officer assures that he really likes the character of Joe, seeing him as “a wonderful character to (d)write and differentiate between who is a real Reagan, and who is a real Reagan.” who is not a Reagan. He didn’t have to go through the whole string of situations on the “Duty and honor and NYPD and all that stuff. We love having a character that gives us a little outlet where we don’t have to be so ‘true blue’ about the whole thing”

The new season 13 of BLUE BLOODS premieres on October 7, 2022 on the American network CBS

As soon as there is a date for FOX Spain, we will send you free notice through our successful NEW RSS CALENDAR + FREE SERIES HERE

THE RESIDENT, New Season 6

We’re really looking forward to Kit and Bell’s wedding in season 6 of The Residentbut… Will the series bring back Bell’s stepson and Kit’s daughters that we don’t see often for such an event?

Well, we have good and bad news. Or good and bad spoilers… Remember that you are in our SPOILERS ZONE!

Positive answer to the first half of the question… and negative to the second part. But not entirely negative…

The co-creator of the series, Amy Holden-Jonesconfirms that Jake (played by Conrad Ricamora) WILL attend the nuptials of the great wedding event that we can see in Episode 100 of the series, as will his daughter Sammie.

Unfortunately, “Kit’s daughters won’t be there”assures the maximum creative person in charge of the fiction of FOX.

However, there is hope for all fans who want to see them: exploring them in the future is “definitely a possibility”. “The episodes are not written yet [de la sexta temporada]so showing his reaction can be a great thing…”

THE ROOKIE, New Season 5. BEWARE OF POWERFUL SPOILERS!

In the premiere chapter of the new Season 5 of The Rookie, what happened in Las Vegas between “Dim” and “Juicy” did not stay in Las Vegas for Tim and Lucy…

Before resuming their undercover dynamic, Sergeant Bradford (played by Eric Winter) and officer Chen (Melissa O’Neill) were pushed by confidants (López, Tamara) to answer for whatever real feelings were brewing below the surface…

Later, on the way to Las Vegas, they shared another long, “fake” passionate kiss, in keeping with their mission. But… Later, Tim himself even asked Lucy about what she might be feeling, but she shrugged off her convincing “practice” kiss because she just had the understandable effect of an intimate act. ..

Once that successful task was finished and Tim walked Lucy home, she claimed that they were technically still “undercover” as lovebirds, and invited Tim inside. After much thought, she took the bait…

Taking the “Chenford” couple so far in the Season 5 premiere “felt like the organic place to go”, the showrunner assures us Alexi Hawley. “The reality is that when he was his direct supervisor, there was no way… Even now we are in a place where there is a discrepancy in terms of rank, so it is still an issue. But it had to be promoted and addressed.”

The double twist of the season 4 finale, which paved the way for Tim and Lucy to pose as a couple of criminals, “it allowed us to let some things surface that the audience saw completely below the surface”Hawley noted, “And now we’re in a place where we can’t ignore it. So this season, we definitely have to support each other in the next stage of this relationship.”

THE ROOKIE, BONUS SPOILER 1: Will we learn more about (or better explore) Tim’s family backstory in the new fifth season of The Rookie?

In a word… YES! Affirmative!

“We love Peyton [List]who plays her sister, so she’ll come back and we’ll dig into that a little bit more.” assures us the showrunner of the series, Alexi Hawley.

THE ROOKIE, BONUS SPOILER 2: Helena Mattsson will return as Ashley!

The fifth season of THE ROOKIE is already airing on the American network ABC

Very soon we will confirm the premiere date of the dubbed version on TNT Spain!

TRAILER FOR THE NEXT EPISODE OF NEW AMSTERDAM

DEADPOOL 3 TRAILER!

TRAILER OF ‘HELLRAISER 2022’

TRAILER OF THE NEW EPISODE OF ‘THE MAID’S TALE’

Premiere this Wednesday on HBO Max

OFFICIAL TEASER OF ‘THE LAST OF US’, THE LONG-AWAITED NEW HBO MAX SERIES

Premiere in 2023 on HBO and HBO Max

TRAILER OF THE NEXT EPISODE OF ‘THE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ + VIDEO OF THE LOCATIONS IN SPAIN

