news from Turin on the renewal of Dybala

Juventus market: the latest on the renewal of Dybala

Dusan Vlahovic and Paulo Dybala, together for only six months? The Serbian seems to have snatched from Dybala the role of symbol of the Juventus attack, but today it remains to be seen whether the 7 and 10 will be on the pitch together again next season.

According to the latest market news coming from Turin, Juventus, after having stalled for months on the renewal of Dybala from 8 million (plus bonus), is also looking for an agreement with the Argentine.

Transfer man Cherubini, after putting a 7-per-season contract to Vlahovic, hopes to find an agreement with Dybala as well. The Argentine, as well as his agent, in recent weeks does not seem to have talked about a contract with the company.

Juventus: another downward offer for Dybala

According to the latest news leaked from Continassa, in fact, Juventus would also be ready to offer Dybala a contract worth 7 million euros per season. A figure far from the more than 10 million euros that Dybala had asked for two years ago, but in line with the performance of the striker in this championship, especially when compared with that of his colleague Dusan Vlahovic. Certainly the Bianconeri could include a series of bonuses in this new offer linked to Dybala’s personal performance, and to that of the team, but to remain at Juve Dybala will be called upon to make a real choice from the heart.

Juve market: who wants Dybala?

With these figures, it will not be difficult to find other clubs interested in Dybala. Inter itself could present Dybala’s agent with a similar offer to have Joya. After all, the salary would be the same that the Nerazzurri paid to Eriksen and Lukaku. Attention then also to the foreign sirens with PSG, Barcelona, ​​Tottenham and Manchester City in search of an important striker.