News from Vince Gilligan, Apple TV+, HBO and A&E | Scheduled

* Vince Gilligan will become part of AppleTV+. the creator of breaking bad Y Better Call Saul he secured two seasons for his project with a confirmation in his cast. Rhea “Kim Wexler” Seehorn will star in the installment. “After fifteen years, I thought it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes…and who is more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn? It’s about time she had her own show and I feel lucky to be able to work on it with her,” Gilligan said.

* scanners, the movie that made heads explode in 1981, on its way to having its serial version. This adaptation of David Cronenberg’s classic was commissioned by HBOwill feature the Canadian director as executive producer and William Bridges (BlackMirror). The cult film followed a group of people with unimaginable powers. As published TheHollywood Reporter, the new saga would be set in the same world as Cronenberg’s film. Their protagonists? Two women persecuted by relentless paranormal agents.

* This Monday at 21, A&E will premiere Bosch, drama starring Titus Wellive as a Los Angeles police detective with a stained CV. The installment is based on the neonoir saga created by Michael Connelly.

Character

june osborne of The Handmaid’s Tale (Elizabeth Moss). At the beginning of the new season (Paramount +), the protagonist has consummated her revenge against Commander Fred Waterford. Without the guy who turned her into a walking womb, she still struggles to find her daughter. His face of hers? The most tortured in Gilead, of course.