NEWS – Here are the first news on Immobile! Destro, Criscito, Giroud, Theo, McKennie, de Vrij… – SOS Fanta

Important news arrived today, about the injured and beyond. These are the main updates on the conditions of Ciro Immobile and more.

PROPERTY – Unloading seat for the Lazio, which today found itself after yesterday’s victory against Sampdoria. The team was divided between the field and the gym, normal management after yesterday’s match. “The main question – he writes The messenger – remains after the victory against Sampdoria Ciro Property. The biancoceleste striker after scoring a brace was forced to stop due to a sprained knee. This morning the player carried out the checks directly in the Lazio Training Center. His condition does not concern the medical staff at the moment “. Immobile remained at rest today, he did not train after having made the first checks. The attacker will be monitored in the next few days and will also make new checks, so it will be possible to understand the real extent of the injury. As he adds Sololalazio, “In the morning the Biancoceleste captain underwent a series of tests to verify the conditions of the collateral ligament. No significant problems have emerged, but the player – who left the pitch in pain yesterday – feels some discomfort. His presence on the pitch on Thursday for the match against Galatasaray is at risk ”.

THEO HERNANDEZ – In addition to Pellegri and Leao (here the results of the exams), Theo is also under observation at Milan Hernandez. As reported by the journalists present at Milanello for the part of the training open to the press, the French full-back has not worked with Pioli’s group but is training in the gym because he has a cold. A precautionary choice in order not to take risks in view of tomorrow’s match against Liverpool, for Sky Sports there should be no doubt about his presence on the pitch against the Reds.

GIROUD AND LEAO – Olivier Giroud try to return to the field in 2021. The French striker, as reported Milannews, in this morning’s training Olivier Giroud underwent a personalized work on the field. He is working to recover from the injury as soon as possible, he tries to be there on December 19th against Napoli, this is the real goal. Rafael Leao instead he is at risk for the match against Napoli after today’s exams, writes the Gazzetta dello Sport who adds: “As for the match against Liverpool, the most obvious solution to compensate for Leao’s absence on the left of the trident is that of using Krunic. The Devil’s attack, which sees Giroud and Rebic in the pits as well as Pellegri, is increasingly decimated ”.

RUN – Joaquin Correa he got injured and exams came out this morning. There Gazzetta dello Sport spoke about his recovery times: “The risk is that Correa will have to consider 2021 concluded. After the matches with Real Madrid and Cagliari, which Tucu will certainly live as a spectator, it is likely that he will also have to miss the last two matches of the year. against Salernitana and Turin. The hope is that at least he will be available for the resumption of the championship after the Christmas break, on 6 January against Bologna “.

NAPLES – As he explains Sky Sports, the Naples is confident to try recoveries of Lorenzo Insigne And Fabian Ruiz in the new week. So, already in these days news awaits between Leicester and Empoli for the return of two key players for Luciano Spalletti. Obviously nothing to do for Koulibaly, while Zambo Anguissa he is aiming decisively at Milan as a starter. In the meantime, this is the official report of the club after today’s training: “Fabian carried out therapies and personalized in the gym. Outstanding therapies. Manolas personalized in the gym and leaves in a group. Anguissa customized in the field “.

LOBOTKA – Napoli has issued an official note about Stanislav’s condition Lobotka, left due to injury during the match against Atalanta. “Stanislav Lobotka underwent clinical and instrumental tests this morning which revealed the results of a medium to high degree blunt trauma of the right hamstring. The player will be re-evaluated in the next few days, the rehabilitation process has already begun ”. The midfielder is currently to be considered unavailable for the match against Empoli but only the next sessions will be able to offer more precise information.

INTER – Good news for Inter towards Real Madrid. As reported Tuttosport, the Nerazzurri recover Stefan De Vrij, who will resume his place in the center of the defense after having done all the training in the group yesterday. The other novelty will be the return to attack of Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine is ready to take the field from the first minute against Real Madrid and take back his place next to Dzeko.

GENOA – After the defeat against Juventus Andriy Shevchenko, Genoa coach, took stock of the injury situation: “The Derby goes beyond the standings, it will be very important to recover someone. We have to see in training, Criscito And Right they will take exams and hopefully we will be able to have them to try to recover them for the derby. It is difficult to accept all these injuries but there is a lot of time to recover, when the best players will come back if we work well we will be able to get out of this situation “.

JUVE – Time to return for Juventus. As it relates Tuttosport, today they should meet again in the Weston group McKennie and Mattia De Sciglio, both should work with those who did not take the field yesterday against Genoa while for the owners it is a classic unloading session. Both McKennie and De Sciglio travel towards the call-up to the Champions League and if there are no problems, they will be available to Massimiliano Allegri for the match against Venice on Saturday.

MORATA – Another rejection from The Gazzetta dello Sport for Alvaro Morata. The Juventus striker is sent back with a 5.5 against Genoa and this report card: “A black cloud over his head. In the most serene evening of the year he manages to stumble on the counterattack, miss a goal only in front of Sirigu and argue with Allegri. And to say that otherwise he doesn’t play badly… ”.

