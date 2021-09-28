News Home video: Jungle Cruise and Free Guy from 6 October on Blu-Ray, Dvd and 4K UHD





News Home video: Jungle Cruise And Free Guy – Hero for Game arrive in Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K UHD from 6 October with lots of new and exclusive content



For all collectors and Home Video fans, two big news are on the way. Jungle Cruise, the great Disney adventure with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and Free Guy – Hero for Game (streaming only on Disney +, within Star, starting September 29), the thrilling action comedy 20th Century Studios directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi, will be available from October 6 on Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K UHD. The Home Video versions feature plenty of previously unreleased extra content to discover, including deleted scenes and exclusive insights from the cast and filmmakers.

Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise (our review here) is a fun and exciting ride along the Amazon River with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as reckless Captain Frank Wolff and an intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton. From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.

Thanks to the Home Video version, fans will set sail for breathtaking new adventures with the incredible quality of 4K Ultra HD, immersive Dolby Atmos audio and exclusive new extras, including insights with the filmmakers, 11 deleted scenes and much more. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to watch the film in the new, compelling Shipping mode to discover Fun Fact, Easter Eggs and curiosities scattered throughout the film.

EXTRA CONTENT*:

Film start with Jungle Cruise Shipping mode – With this new mode fans will board a dilapidated boat (from the comfort of their sofa) to discover Fun Fact, Easter Eggs and curiosities scattered throughout the film;

– With this fans will board a dilapidated boat (from the comfort of their sofa) to discover Fun Fact, Easter Eggs and curiosities scattered throughout the film; It’s a jungle out there: the behind the scenes of Jungle Cruise – Director Jaume Collet-Serra, the cast and filmmakers discuss the importance of all the elements that make up the film, from the performers to the make-up artists to the use of the ancient indigenous language, to create a film that pays homage to one of Disneyland’s most popular attractions;

– Director Jaume Collet-Serra, the cast and filmmakers discuss the importance of all the elements that make up the film, from the performers to the make-up artists to the use of the ancient indigenous language, to create a film that pays homage to one of Disneyland’s most popular attractions; Dwayne and Emily: definitely funny – The new friendship born on the set helped the two stars to build that spontaneous understanding that is clearly perceptible on the screen. Even though their characters compete with each other in the film, the actors had a blast during the shoot!

– The new friendship born on the set helped the two stars to build that spontaneous understanding that is clearly perceptible on the screen. Even though their characters compete with each other in the film, the actors had a blast during the shoot! Creation of the Amazon River – An up-close look at the cinematic mastery behind the incredible scenes of Jungle Cruise, in particular on the secrets behind the creation of Frank’s boat at the mercy of the “dangerous waters” recreated in a tank in Atlanta, the construction of the city on the island of Kauai, the appearance of the jaguar and many other incredible special effects;

– An up-close look at the cinematic mastery behind the incredible scenes of Jungle Cruise, in particular on the secrets behind the creation of Frank’s boat at the mercy of the “dangerous waters” recreated in a tank in Atlanta, the construction of the city on the island of Kauai, the appearance of the jaguar and many other incredible special effects; You fly a boat once, you fly it forever – A team of skippers from Disneyland Resort reflects on the accolades, challenges and surprises behind the beloved attraction Jungle Cruise, giving valuable advice to all aspiring skippers in the world;

– A team of skippers from Disneyland Resort reflects on the accolades, challenges and surprises behind the beloved attraction Jungle Cruise, giving valuable advice to all aspiring skippers in the world; Deleted Scenes: Frank asks the cooks to eat MacGregor pilots the boat MacGregor waterski Joachim and Nile on the pier Joachim threatens the central part Frank talks to Proxima and Lily’s nightmares The submarine gets stuck Proxima surprises MacGregor Frank is snubbed Sam the Merchant and Lily for a walk in the jungle MacGregor and Sam say goodbye The conquistadors make a bonfire MacGregor and Joachim have tea Frank makes tea for Lily The wall of water from behind



* Extra content may vary by format

Free Guy – Hero for Game

In Free Guy – Hero for Game (our review here), a bank employee who discovers he is a character in an open world video game decides to become the hero of his own story and rewrite his character. In a world without limits, the protagonist is determined to become the one who will save his world in his own way… before it’s too late.

The Home Video version includes lots of new extra content to discover, including two deleted scenes, an extended version scene, on-set errors and exclusive behind-the-scenes insights from the film.

EXTRA CONTENT*:

Deleted scenes Guy and Buddy on the beach Well roasted nuts Gathering of the NPCs (Extended Scene)

Dude vs Guy – The protagonist Ryan Reynolds , director Shawn Levy , the stuntmen and the creative team reveal the innovative techniques used in the final showdown scene between Guy and his super pumped, very tanned and glossy alter ego known as Dude;

– The protagonist , director , the stuntmen and the creative team reveal the innovative techniques used in the final showdown scene between Guy and his super pumped, very tanned and glossy alter ego known as Dude; The Creation of Molotovgirl – In Free Guy – Hero for Game the brilliant programmer Jodie Comer transforms into his ferocious avatar. In this in-depth study, the award-winning star and the filmmakers retrace the process of conception, evolution and creation of Molotovgirl;

– In Free Guy – Hero for Game the brilliant programmer transforms into his ferocious avatar. In this in-depth study, the award-winning star and the filmmakers retrace the process of conception, evolution and creation of Molotovgirl; The World of Taika – While the over-the-top behavior of Free Guy can be conceivable in a virtual world, with Taika Waititi as Antwan, the real world becomes just as bizarre. This fun excerpt takes a close look at Taika, a natural talent and hilarious performer, as she is at work on set;

– While the over-the-top behavior of Free Guy can be conceivable in a virtual world, with as Antwan, the real world becomes just as bizarre. This fun excerpt takes a close look at Taika, a natural talent and hilarious performer, as she is at work on set; Welcome to Free City – Director Shawn Levy, the cast and the creative team of the film take viewers on a journey into the distorted reality of Free City, focusing on how they have transformed a real metropolis into a virtual playground where anything is possible .

* Extra content may vary by format