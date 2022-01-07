NEWS – How is Acerbi! Dzeko, Musso, Alex Sandro, Palomino and how much Yoshida risks – SOS Fanta

The 20th matchday of Serie A has gone to the archives but it is already time to think about the next matches. We return to the field on Sunday for the 21st day. Below are the news coming from the newspapers on injuries, re-joining the group, possible line-up changes and transfer market.

UNERBI – Bad news again for Francis Unripe. The Lazio defender had just returned from injury but stopped again. The stop – of a muscular nature – came after 20 minutes in the match against Empoli, he asked for the change and Patric took his place. He takes stock of the situation on the conditions of the biancoceleste defender and on the possible recovery times The weather: “The number 33, who had recovered in the last few hours, felt again the hamstring of his left thigh and reached the locker room early (Patric entered in his place). For him there is a fear of stretching, he will certainly be out for the challenges with Inter and Salernitana. Then on the calendar there are the Coppa Italia (with Udinese) and Atalanta, more likely, however, to see him at the beginning of February, after the championship break ”.

CALHANOGLU – How will the disqualification issue be resolved for Hakan Calhanoglu after Bologna? Today, he talks about it The Gazzetta dello Sport: “On the Inter front, it is clear how the story has an impact on the use of Calhanoglu in Sunday’s match against Lazio. The reason is soon clarified: if the 0-3 were to arrive today by the Judge, the Turkish midfielder would be considered at Inzaghi’s disposal, because in fact it is as if the Dall’Ara match had been regularly played and, therefore, the disqualification of the Turk had been granted. In reverse, in the event of a sub judice match, Calhanoglu would be considered out of the case for Lazio, by virtue of article 21 of the Sports Justice Code. A rebus within the rebus “.

INTER – Today will be a key day for Inter. As it relates Tuttosport, Edin Dzeko he will undergo a swab and if the result is negative, the Bosnian center forward will be able to return to work together with the rest of his teammates. Simone Inzaghi’s goal is to have him available for the next championship match against Lazio, even if his conditions still remain to be assessed and in the event of his presence it is more likely that he will be engaged during the match in progress with Sanchez as owner alongside. Lautaro Martinez compared to a possible departure from 1 ‘.

BOLOGNA – Today The Gazzetta dello Sport speaks of a distinct case for Bologna v Inter which could have serious consequences: “In Bologna yesterday there was something more, a” game list “of the rossoblu club, that is the document official that is handed over to the referee. It is a procedural anomaly, a lack of form: the definitions are wasted, in fact it is unique, because no other team that yesterday did not appear on the field due to the ASL block – Salernitana and Turin, for example – has done the same “. The details explains them thus Gazette: “The Bologna slip, a document that clubs have been compiling online for some time now on an extranet area of ​​the Lega, was uploaded by the Rossoblu managers the previous evening. A sort of “draft”, which had to be reviewed on the day of the match in the event of a dispute in the match. The chaos that animated the eve of the match – with the stop imposed by the ASL which became official after 9 pm on Wednesday – caused the “forgetfulness”. The list was not removed by the Bologna managers, so much so that it became official, ended up in the hands of the referee and in those of Inter. And Ayroldi, the match director appointed for the match, asked Bologna for an account of the document. For the rossoblu at the stadium there were the CEO. Claudio Fenucci, the head of coordination Marco Di Vaio and the secretary Luca Befani, who would have explained to the referee how the document uploaded online was to be considered only, and indeed, a draft. The form defect will be assessed by the Sports Judge: theoretically, “presenting” a bill and then not being physically at the stage actually leads to 0-3 at the table. It is logical to think that this regulatory quibble could turn into a long-term legal battle. The two companies do not officially comment “.

ROME AND NAPLES – Roma has deposited the contract of Ainsley Maitland-Niles which comes from Arsenal with the formula of the dry loan and, as reported by Sky Sports, will make his debut on Sunday against Juventus given Rick’s disqualification Karsdorp for the expulsion against Milan. Pending the press releases, the Naples the Lega has deposited the contract of Axel Tuanzebe. Its purchase is therefore official. Yesterday he underwent medical examinations, today his arrival on loan from Manchester United is official.

JUVENTUS – Alex Sandro got injured against Napoli. The Brazilian came out at 30 ‘of the second half, Juve loses him and will have to evaluate his condition. “Alex Sandro did a good test and then he got resentful, his flexor hardened and he went out,” Allegri said after the game. His conditions will be reassessed today in anticipation of the match against Roma.

YOSHIDA – The full-back stopped in Lazio-Empoli Fabiano Parisi, who had to leave the court with a flexor problem. His match lasted only half an hour, conditions to be evaluated. In the match between Sampdoria and Cagliari he was injured instead Maya Yoshida, who complained of a muscle problem in his thigh after 50 minutes. In this case the recovery times, as reported The XIX century, they could be medium-long (from two to three weeks off).

ATALANTA – Tuttosport reveals a background on the formation with which Atalanta should have faced Turin. As reported by the newspaper, Marco Sportiello had given up on the last one due to a gastroenteritis and for this reason Gian Piero Gasperini was forced to list the third goalkeeper Francesco Rossi. No emergency, however, in view of the match against Udinese since Juan Musso, as well as José Luis Palomino, today they will return to training in groups having negativized themselves at Covid-19 and therefore the Argentine goalkeeper is to be considered recovered if the game is played.

FIORENTINA – Only training yesterday for Fiorentina but the break at the Franchi to replace the match against Udinese still offered two important signals, as he reports The Corriere dello Sport. The first is that in the final match Vincenzo Italiano lined up Ikoné in the trident with Vlahovic. The Frenchman would have started on the bench last night but in the meantime he is becoming familiar with the Serbian center forward in anticipation of a possible starting shirt in the future. The second is the absence of Bartlomiej Dragowski, forced to leave the field momentarily due to a small problem that for the moment does not create alarms in the purple house.

FARES – The search for a left winger has always been the number one priority of the Turin in this winter session ”. He writes it The Gazzetta dello Sport announcing the goal Mohamed Fares for Juric: “Ares has now put the arrow. The novelty of the last briefcase is that the Algerian accepted the offer from Torino presented to him by the director Vagnati. In this first round he played on loan at Genoa, where he had some physical problems in the last queue of the year. Now the Algerian, owned by Lazio, has a keen desire to fully relaunch and does not want to miss the opportunity to be part of the Juric project “. Meanwhile, Tuttosport tells about an offer for Ola Aina who is engaged in the African Cup: he thinks seriously about the Leeds of Bielsa.

EMPOLI – Possible reinforcements arriving for Aurelio Andreazzoli at home Empoli. Second Sky Sports, in fact, Empoli is working to take Benassi And Accounts, with the departure of Fiamozzi as a full-back inside: Benassi is a concrete goal and there is an offer on the table, while Conti is the priority in the lane being out of Milan.

GENOA – “Sheva expects more reinforcements, soon”. From Sky Sports, Gianluca Di Marzio explains the situation for Miranchuk And Little ones to the Genoa: “Genoa have an agreement with Atalanta for Miranchuk and Piccoli, the agreement is for both of them. 2 million for Piccoli, 2.5 for Miranchuk, for dry loans. Gasp has put Piccoli on hold for Zapata’s stop, while Miranchuk would not want to go away, he is not convinced. Atalanta are trying to convince him that it is the best thing “.

