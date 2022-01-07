news in spring with dedicated events, for Grubb – Nerd4.life

Final Fantasy 16 And Kingdom Hearts will be protagonists of dedicated events in the spring 2022, according to the well-known journalist / insider Jeff Grubb, who has published a new list of forecasts for the next period in which we also find these interesting appointments with Square Enix.

Grubb has therefore relaunched the famous “Game Mess”, which has now become a sort of tradition: it is a list with various forecasts that the journalist periodically updates, reporting a sort of calendar of events and possible announcements and presentations planned in the months based on the information received.

New features include a presentation event for The Elder Scrolls Online focusing on DLC and various expansions on January 27, the DICE Summit from February 22 to 24, the Game Developer Conference from March 21 to 25, and Star Wars events on 4. May (as per tradition) and the 22nd of the same month.

However, what is most interesting is the pairing of events on the part of Square Enix, both scheduled for spring 2022: an event for the 20th anniversary of Kingdom Hearts and a presentation event on Final Fantasy 16 with trailers and information on the awaited chapter. As for the first, the anniversary could bring some possible announcements on the series: on the other hand, Tetsuya Nomura had also talked about the upcoming celebrations and it is likely that further news will emerge in this regard.

Also on Final Fantasy 16 we know that the presentation event has been moved to spring, so in both cases Grubb has been rather on the safe side, limiting himself to putting together rather well-known information.