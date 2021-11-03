news in the Budget Law 2022

Industry 4.0, new one restyling to the bonuses for capital goods: the Budget Law 2022 extension i tax credits until 2025, however, reducing the percentage due.

The work of decalàge it will concern both tangible capital goods and intangible capital goods falling under the former over-depreciation.

The percentage of the tax credit due will gradually decrease starting from 1 January 2023, while for the investments made in 2022 the rates from 40 to 10 percent currently planned.

On the other hand, there is no extension of the former super amortization, as well as the 4.0 training bonus. In both cases, there is time until December 31, 2022 to take advantage of the tax credit.

Industry 4.0, capital goods bonuses are still changing: news in the 2022 Budget Law

The tax credit for investments in tangible and intangible capital goods 4.0 will be subject to extension until 2025. This is foreseen by the text, still in draft, of the 2022 Budget Bill.

The Government confirms, albeit in part, the Industry 4.0 plan, which became Transition 4.0 starting from 2020 due to the transition from the discipline of depreciation to that of tax credits.

As of January 1, 2022 they come confirmed the rates of the tax credit recognized for investments in material capital goods referred to in attachment A annexed to law no. 232 of 11 December 2016, modulated in relation to the intensity of the investment and, in detail, the tax credit is equal to:

40 per cent of up to 2.5 million euros of investment;

20 percent from 2.5 to 10 million euros;

10 percent from 10 to 20 million euros.

These are the rates already set by the last Budget Law, which only for 2021 provided for the recognition of a bonus equal to 50, 30 and 10 percent.

The 2022 Budget Law extends the concession until December 31, 2025, with the possibility of completing the investment by 30 June 2026 in the event of acceptance of the order and payment of advance payments of at least 20 percent by the end of the year.

An extension that goes hand in hand with a “lightening” of the Industry 4.0 bonus. The tax credit for investments in tangible capital goods 4.0 passes, from 1 January 2023:

to the 20 percent of the cost, for the portion of investments up to 2.5 million euros;

of the cost, for the portion of investments up to 2.5 million euros; to the 10 percent of the cost, for the portion of investments exceeding € 2.5 million and up to € 10 million;

of the cost, for the portion of investments exceeding € 2.5 million and up to € 10 million; to the 5 percent of the cost, for the share of investments exceeding 10 million euros and up to the maximum limit of total eligible costs of 20 million euros.

The amount of the subsidy recognized is in fact halved compared to 2022.

Intangible capital goods bonus 4.0: how the tax credit changes in the 2022 Budget Law

The changes will also affect the tax credit recognized for the intangible capital goods referred to in the Industry 4.0 plan, indicated in Annex B of the 2017 Budget Law.

For the investments made from November 16, 2020 and until December 31, 2023, with the possibility of deferral of 30 June 2024, the tax credit recognized is equal to 20 percent of the cost, up to the maximum limit of 1 million euros.

From January 1, 2024 and until December 31, 2024, with the possibility of deferral to 30 June 2025, the tax bonus drops to 15 percent of the cost, within the same maximum limit.

From 1 January 2025 the tax credit will be equal to 10 percent of the cost.

The expiry of the facility is set at 31 December 2025, again with the possibility of benefiting from a further six months to complete the investment in the event of acceptance of the order and payment of 20 percent of the advances.

Capital goods bonus, the former super depreciation stops at 2022: no new extension in the Budget Law

The draft of the 2022 Budget Bill leaves the former super amortization, the tax credit recognized for investments in “ordinary” material assets.

The percentage due from 1 January 2022 and up to 31 December will be equal to 6 percent, in accordance with the provisions of article 1, paragraph 1055 of the 2021 Budget Law.

It will be possible to complete the investment by 30 June 2023, a possibility granted only in case of acceptance of the order by the seller and payment of the deposits by 31 December 2022.

There is also no extension of the 4.0 training bonus which, according to the current version of the 2022 Budget DdL, will stop at December 31, 2022.

In any case, we await the official text for the necessary confirmations and, in any case, we highlight that the parliamentary work could bring further news.