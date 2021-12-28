Research and development bonus, as it changes with the Budget Law 2022? Everything remains the same for another year, but the Maneuver pending approval contains a long extension: the tax credit from 2023 is reduced but goes up to December 31, 2031.

The Announcements contained in the text, which received the go-ahead from the Senate and will pass to the Chamber on December 28, also lengthen the timeframes of the other tax credits linked to innovation: an overview of deadlines, measure and limits differentiated for the different types of investments.

Research and development bonus, confirmation for 2022 and long extension: news in the Budget Law

The research and development bonus will be also accessible in 2022 under the same conditions envisaged for the year that is about to end: this was established by the last Budget Law and confirmed by the one arriving in which they are not missing, However, news about the future.

There Law n. 178/2020, reviewing the timing and extent of the subsidy, has provided for all businesses resident in the State, including permanent establishments of non-resident subjects, a tax credit of 20 per cent of the costs of fundamental research, industrial research and experimental development incurred until 31 December 2022 and within the limits of 4 million euros.

With the maneuver on the way, the life of the research and development bonus is extended until 2031, but the parameters of the benefit to which you are entitled change:

the percentage of the tax credit is reduced 20 to 10 percent ;

; the spending limit grows from 4 to 5 million euros.

From 2023, a tax credit of 10 per cent of the relative calculation basis is introduced, assumed net of other grants or contributions received for any reason for the same eligible expenses, up to an annual maximum limit of 5 million euros calculated per year in in the event of a tax period lasting less than or more than twelve months. To predict it is the paragraph 45 of article 1 of text approved in the Senate on December 24th.

The scope of the research and development bonus remains the same, you are entitled to the tax credit for the following expenses:

expenses of personal relating to researchers and technicians with subordinate employment or self-employment relationships or other relationships other than subordinate employment, directly employed in research and development operations;

relating to researchers and technicians with subordinate employment or self-employment relationships or other relationships other than subordinate employment, directly employed in research and development operations; depreciation rates , financial leasing or simple leasing fees and other expenses relating to movable tangible assets and software used in research and development projects;

, financial leasing or simple leasing fees and other expenses relating to movable tangible assets and software used in research and development projects; expenses for research contracts extra muros concerning the direct performance by the commission agent of the research and development activities eligible for the tax credit.

concerning the direct performance by the commission agent of the research and development activities eligible for the tax credit. depreciation rates relating to purchase from third parties , also under license of use, of industrial property rights relating to an industrial or biotechnological invention, a semiconductor product topography or a new plant variety

, also under license of use, of industrial property rights relating to an industrial or biotechnological invention, a semiconductor product topography or a new plant variety expenses for consultancy services and equivalent services relating to research and development activities eligible for the tax credit

relating to research and development activities eligible for the tax credit expenses for materials, supplies and other products analogues used in research and development projects eligible for the tax credit.

Research and development bonuses and more: how they change with the news of the 2022 Budget Law

The novelty of the Budget Law 2022 however, they do not envisage only an extension with the revision of the percentage and limits for the standard research and development bonus, but also for all the others tax credits linked to other innovative investments:

technological innovation activities;

technological innovation activities intended for the creation of new or substantially improved products or production processes to achieve an objective of ecological transition or digital innovation 4.0 ;

; activity of design and aesthetic ideation aimed at significantly innovating the company’s products in terms of form and other non-technical or functional elements.

In these cases the Expiration date for access to the facilities it is brought to 2025 with changes from limits and percentages over time.

Below is a complete overview.

Facilitation Period Percentage of the tax credit Maximum limit Research and development tax credit Until December 31, 2022 20 percent 4 million Until December 31, 2031 10 percent 5 million Tax credit Technological innovation Until December 31, 2023 10 percent 2 millions Until December 31, 2025 5 percent 2 millions Technological innovation for projects and processes ecological transition digital innovation 4.0 Until December 31, 2022 15 percent 2 millions Until December 31, 2023 10 percent 4 million Until December 31, 2025 5 percent 4 million Design and aesthetic conception and software related activities Until December 31, 2023 10 percent 2 millions Until December 31, 2025 5 percent 2 millions

They can benefit from the research and development bonuses and other tax credits, usable in compensation, within the times indicated all businesses resident in the State, including permanent establishments of non-resident entities regardless of their legal form, economic sector, size and tax regime for determining business income, which invest in one of the eligible assets.

To access the benefits it is necessary to have the appropriate documentation available to demonstrate theactual payment of eligible expenses issued by the person in charge of the statutory audit.

In addition, the beneficiary companies must draw up and keep one technical report with the purposes, contents and results of the eligible activities carried out in each tax period.