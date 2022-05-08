News in the call for Chivas to face the Repechage against Pumas

The Flock’s coaching staff announced the list of 22 elements that they will have for the duel against the university students.

After a long week of work, the interim coach, Ricardo Cadena announced the list of players he will have to play the most important game of the tournament, so far, when they face the Pumas on the field of the Akron Stadium for a place in the Clausura 2022 Playoffs.

Multiple new features appear on the list, so the rojiblanco helmsman will have more options to assemble his teamwhere three reinstatements stand out who were discharged due to injury, in addition to other absences due to tactical decisions.

The good news is that José Juan Macías, Sergio Flores and Fernando Beltrán are able to be active this Sunday, so they returned to the list of items available to the coaching staff. Another novelty is Gilberto García, a youth midfielder who will be among Ricardo Cadena’s options.

absences will be Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, who was sent to concentrate with the Sub 20 to try to help them overcome the disadvantage that the red and white subsidiary has against Xolos. For their part, Paolo Yrizar and Alejandro Organista were ruled out by decision of the coaching staff.

At what time will Chivas vs. Pumas be played?

The commitment corresponding to the Clausura 2022 Repechage between Guadalajara and the UNAM team will begin at 7:15 p.m. and will be played on the Akron Stadium field, where both teams They will try to tie their ticket to the Liguilla.

