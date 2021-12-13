news Kumbulla and Mayoral, Bastoni risks – SOS Fanta

The 17th day of Serie A ends today with postponement Rome-Spezia, scheduled at the Olympic stadium at 20.45. José Mourinho against Thiago Motta, here are the probable formations tried by the two coaches for the match that will sanction the end of the day also in fantasy football.

ROME – In front of Rui Patricio, the Ibanez-Smalling-Kumbulla trio is ready for Mourinho, who must give up the Mancini and Zaniolo suspended. In midfield there are Veretout, Cristante and Mkhitaryan, with Karsdorp and Vina on the two side lanes. Unpublished attack for the Giallorossi: next to Abraham is ready Borja Mayoral, fresh from the great test in the Conference League and favorite over Shomurodov for the place from 1 ‘.

SPICE – Training choices also outlined at Spezia for Thiago Motta. The defensive trio Amian-Erlic-Nikolaou is ready in front of Provedel. In midfield it’s up to Kovalenko, Sala (favorite over Bourabia) and Maggiore, with Gyasi and Reca on his side lanes. Towards the Bastoni bench, underdog for the place on the left and difficult to use in the trio behind. Ahead is Manaj, with one between Verde and Strelec by his side (open ballot). Not summoned Nzola for disciplinary reasons.

