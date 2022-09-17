News | Negresco Bistro

As the unforgettable film Lost in Tokyo shows, time is suspended in hotels. If it is also in the middle of the city where we live, the space becomes a bubble in which we are one step away and at the same time very far from our daily reality. Rest yields more and intimacy deepens. All of this can happen with one night in a hotel, even if it’s just around the corner from home.

The Hotel Palladio has that magic. It is in the middle of Buenos Aires chaos, but inside it is another world. Even without staying in your rooms, walking into your bar or restaurant is an experience cut from reality. The Negresco Bistró has a super breakfast buffet, Mediterranean cuisine lunches, abundant snacks (from 5 to 7 pm), signature cocktails for aperitif time and haute cuisine dinners, with the option of a menu of steps paired with good wines. . There is also brunch on Sundays, or rather “almueryuno”, because in addition to eggs cooked in your dreams, vienoisserie, and sweet table, it includes a buffet with appetizers (excellent sole ceviche, gazpacho, and beef carpaccio), a pasta station (three types of homemade pasta, three sauces), kitchen dishes (chicken, risotto, etc) and a dessert cart (delicious cheeses and homemade sweets).

Negresco’s kitchen is run by Ramiro Martínez, a disciple of none other than chef Ramiro Rodríguez Pardo who, along with Gato Dumas, was one of the pioneers of modern cuisine in Buenos Aires. Andrea Palladio’s 6-course menu honors his mentor’s sophistication: oyster escabeche with seafoam and apples, Patagonian trout tartare on Lima cause, miso-marinated haddock (great product, cooked to look its meat), suckling pig confit and moist chocolate with kumquats in syrup (great combination).

You also have the option to order a la carte. There are good starters and fish dishes, risotti, meat with attractive side dishes and rich desserts. Look out for Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson, sipping whiskey at the bar.

