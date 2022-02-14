news, new cars, SUV, Brenner, GTV, Duetto, Giulietta,

On the occasion of the recent launch of Alfa Romeo Tonale, the number one of the Milanese carmaker, the CEO Jean-Philippe Learned he reiterated that Stellantis focuses strongly on the Italian premium brand and that between now and 2030 there will be at least one new product in the range every year. So if before there was talk of a novelty every year in the next 5 years, now the number of new models that the Biscione will bring to the market in the future is further expanding.

A novelty per year for Alfa Romeo until 2030

After that in 2022 it was the turn of Alfa Romeo Tonale kick off the new course of the Biscione, in 2023 it will be the turn of the B-SUV which will perhaps be called Brenner which will be produced in Tychy in Poland and that it will be the first fully electric car of the historic Milanese brand. So far these are the only certainties for the Milanese house. Among the novelties of the next few years there will certainly be the new generations of Giulia and Stelviotwo models that will continue to be central to Biscione’s strategies for the next 10 years.

For the rest, we know that the CEO of Alfa Romeo intends to bring historical models such as the 33 Stradale and Duetto back to life. There is also insistence on a new GTV. While the first two will likely be limited editions, the second could return as an electric coupe sedan and could be produced on a large scale.

As for the other models that will arrive it is hypothesized an SUV Coupé with dimensions greater than Stelvio and maybe even a new Giulietta. We cannot exclude the return of MiTo in the form of a crossover of about 4 meters while it seems almost impossible to hypothesize the return of Alfetta. Learned has promised that by the end of the year it will shed light on all the new models that we will see in the coming years.