news, new cars, SUVs, news

2022 and 2023 will be two very important years for Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Lancia. In fact, there are numerous innovations that will characterize the three Italian car manufacturers that are part of the group in this two-year period Stellantis. As for Fiat, 2022 is the year of restylings. After that of the crossover 500X it will probably also touch the Guy which will receive a hybrid version.

Here are the main innovations that will characterize Fiat, Lancia and Alfa Romeo in the next two years

In 2023, the main Italian car manufacturer will see its range enriched with a model that has been talked about for a long time and is arousing great interest. We are referring to the new B-SUV which will be produced in Tychy in Poland from next year and which could take the name of new Fiat Uno or the new Fiat Panda.

As for Lancia, 2022 and 2023 they will be stingy with news even though there will most likely be many details on what will happen next. In fact, the new course of the Piedmontese car manufacturer will start from 2024, the year that will mark the return of Lancia to Europe with the launch of the new generation of Lancia Ypsilon. This model will be the basis for the future of the brand which will then welcome two other models in the coming years: a C-segment crossover and the new Lancia Delta.

Finally with regard to Alfa Romeo, the two-year period 2022 – 2023 marks the arrival on the market of two fundamental models for the future of the car manufacturer from Biscione. We already met the first a few days ago: Alfa Romeo Tonale. The C-segment SUV has finally been unveiled after years of waiting. Its arrival on the market will take place in April with the launch version that will be followed in June by the rest of the range.

Already with this model, Alfa Romeo should see its sales double. But the real leap in quality the Biscione should do with the arrival of the B-SUV Alfa Romeo Brenner. The model that will be built in Tychy in Poland should guarantee almost 100,000 units per year to the historic Milanese brand. Also between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, the long-awaited restyling of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio.