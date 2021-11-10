.. News, News, Facts, personalities, politics of Valdinievole

Fixed sign of water, domiciled in Pluto and Mars, sees its exaltation in Mercury and, according to Western astrology, is the eighth zodiac sign.

The basic water of Scorpio is that underground, swampy, stagnant, which makes it a shy, untrustworthy person and very careful in choosing the people he frequents. It is very difficult to enter his circle of friends, the ones with a capital “A”, let alone his home! (Always perfect, simple and tastefully decorated.).

Its colors are black, red and granite, while its stone is ruby, a noble gem that will protect them from all kinds of negativity helping them in concentration.

The character of the Scorpio represents, in nature, both the sowing and the rest of the fields, in fact, the parts of the body linked to him are the sex, the anus and the organs.

Very sensual, intellectual, methodical, constant, intelligent and imaginative sign, it loves art, dance, music (especially from films or musicals); he collects books (sometimes he writes them) and often becomes an excellent director, a good actor, a good dancer, a brilliant musician or an innovative architect, in fact he loves drawing and painting that well describe his strong sensuality, leaking from his dark eyes hidden by sunglasses, as dark as his soul (a must). Scorpio is the sign of erotic Nirvana par excellence, the exaltation of sensuality and sexuality that reaches its peak with Cancer and Aquarius.

A lover of the occult, secrets and investigation, he is very reserved, mysterious, fascinating and gifted with remarkable intuitive abilities (favoring, in fact, careers in the police, in the army and in espionage for both sexes). He hates slowness, serialized stories, being bossed around and lies (they really blow it up).

Tenacious, passionate, jealous and instinctive, he can sometimes be aggressive (it is easy for plates to fly for nothing), vindictive (revenge must be consumed cold) and touchy, but his motto is “the truth at any cost” and you will tell! The woman is calmer: a quick and efficient colleague on the outside, an attentive and caring (even if a little severe) mother-wife inside.

His intense character can give infinite emotions to his lovers, even if he appears cold and cynical, but he manages to reach the serenity of everyday life only with a few zodiac signs (Taurus, Pisces and Virgo), with which he will happily walk the avenues of sunset, sharing with them the love for health, sport and beauty.

It is the most contradictory of the whole zodiac and never does anything with approximation: everything must be perfect, from dusting the house to building a skyscraper.

It never goes unnoticed; elegant and refined (even with jeans and T-shirt), he is a true gentleman who never gives up: in fact, he is the only one who can pursue a dream, a person or an ideal until the day of his departure, a little like James Bond …

Those born with the sign have an excellent critical sense and tend to push away those who are instantly unpleasant. He is very influenced by the ascendant, capable of smoothing certain edges, but he still manages to make his courage and patience stand out (he would be able to conquer anyone, if he wanted to.) A timeless charmer, a faithful companion, very sweet and caring, from to keep yourself dear but woe to betray it: it would make you tit for tat forever!

Signs to avoid? Leo and Aries, absolutely. With Cancer and Aquarius only sex, for heaven’s sake!

Some stars of the sign? Grace Kelly, Julia Roberts, Leonardo di Caprio, Martin Scorzese, Roberto Cavalli, Gigi Proietti, Riccardo Scamarcio, Voltaire, Sant’Agostino d’Ippona, Domenico Scarlatti, Antonio Canova, Friedrich Schiller, Niccolò Paganini, Vincenzo Bellini, Fedor Mikhailovic Dostoevskij, Johann Strauss, Georges Bizet, Benedict XV, Theodore Roosvelt, Trilussa, Pablo Picasso, Indira Gandhi, Ennio Morricone, Bud Spencer, Monica Vitti, Dacia Maraini, Calvin Klein, Carlo Verdone, Nada, Bill Gates, Diego Armando Maradona, Meg Ryan, Jodie Foster, Anne J. Hathway and the Divine Maria Callas had the ascendant.

The perfect nourishment? Fish (lots of fish, preferably raw), shellfish, sushi, culinary novelties, deviled pizza, rare meat, truffles and many delicious appetizers. Small bites for enormous pleasure! In short, invite him to dinner as well, but do not binge and, above all, prefer an excellent, aesthetic, presentation.

Any advice for our Scorpions? Get over any insecurities, even those you think you don’t have (and don’t want to admit it)!