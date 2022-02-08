.. News, News, Facts, personalities, politics of Valdinievole

Dear reader friends, are you okay? What are you reading interesting? This week I propose the review of “Stoner” by John Edward Williams elaborated by Stefano Cannistrà, an Umbrian friend who has already been the protagonist, with success, of our column.

“Approaching this novel means knowing” The man who wrote the perfect novel “, from the portrait of Charles J. Shields who, more than twenty years after the death of this extraordinary author, wanted to dedicate a biography to him that traces the figure of a man who through this work has outlined the imperfections of existence with simplicity.

Published in 1965, it was relegated, patently ignored, it became an international publishing case starting from 2011: thanks to the word of mouth of curious and open-minded readers, this book came out of oblivion to rise to new life. Stoner was finally recognized a place of honor among the masterpieces!

Stoner is the story of a simple, ordinary man, born into a poor peasant family, who discovers a passion for literature by becoming a professor. But his life remains frugal, flat, with a disarming modesty, even in the field of love which sees him married to a woman who does not love him; attentive father and dedicated to a daughter he adores, sees their intimacy built up during childhood by his wife, jealous of the empathic relationship created between father and daughter, thwarted.

Stoner goes beyond the parable of a bleak existence: it is a novel that makes the ordinary an extraordinary experience, speaks of resistance that his “silent and patient strength” shapes through the acceptance of life that becomes precious integrity and proud of facing the distortions of the world around him.

It is a social novel that talks about hard work on farms, the psychological and sometimes devastating dynamics of married life, parental love and the difficulty of approaching the interests of young students, often listless and insensitive to literature and its teachings. Finally he paints a fresco on the centrality of love that accompanies man throughout his existence, making simplicity the vehicle towards the discovery of an unsuspected splendor.

I like to close this short presentation with a quote from Tom Hanks: “This is simply a novel about a boy who goes to college and becomes a professor. Yet, it is one of the most fascinating things you can read.”

Do you know this novel? Did this nice comment make you want to read it? I thank Stefano for his always precious collaboration, in the hope that he will soon come back to visit us in our appointment among the pages that are enriched every week with valuable advice and welcome comments.

I look forward to seeing you next Tuesday! Have a good week!

by Maria Valentina Luccioli