.. News, News, Facts, personalities, politics of Valdinievole

That between play and literature is a combination that has lasted for a long time. Dozens and dozens of authors, from the great classics to contemporary writers, have dedicated pages and ink to this passion inherent in man since ancient times. Some talked about their experiences at the green table. Others have used the game as a metaphor for life. All, however, have their own interpretation that deserves to be discovered and deepened. We have selected the 5 best books dedicated to the subject. Good fun.

Today the game has moved online where the best casino bonuses attract dozens and dozens of fans but if we want to relive the emotions of traditional gaming, a book is always the best choice. To begin we can start from “The Queen of Spades” by Aleksandr Pushkin, written even in 1834. Story inserted in an anthology of the author’s works, starring Hermann, struggling with a queen of spades intended not only as a card but also as a human figure. A mysterious figure who keeps a secret that allows you to win the game. Hermann eventually manages to uncover the mystery but will never get the trick to work.

We remain in the 1800s to talk about what is perhaps the most famous novel ever dedicated to the game. We are talking about “The Player” by Fyodor Dostoevskij. The first Russian edition came out in 1866 and is still one of the most widely read books in history today. The writer managed to finish it in 28 days and at the center of the events narrated there is the double attraction for love and for the game. Ironically, it appears that Dostoevsky quickly wrote the book to pay off a debt he had contracted at roulette. A detailed analysis of all types of players and how the game affects the lives of individuals.

Let’s jump forward over a century to rediscover “The Music of Chance”, a novel by Paul Auster published in 1990. The narrative plot follows the story of Jim Nashe, a firefighter in financial difficulty who inherits a lot of money from his father who did not see. for 30 years. The legacy will be an opportunity to start a tour on the streets of the USA. In one of the many stages Nashe meets Jack Pozzi, a professional poker player who convinces him to participate in a poker challenge against two strange millionaires, Flower and Stone. From here the novel is completely transformed and a series of events on the edge of the surreal begins, all to be discovered.

The last two novels we will present are much more recent. The first dates back to 2014 and is “The wrong hand” by Jean-Michel Guenassia. Some literary experts have called it a masterpiece. The book tells the story of Baptiste Dupré, a poker enthusiast with the aim of becoming the best player in the world and climbing the social hierarchy. For this he will marry Anne, daughter of one of the most famous lawyers in the city from which he will receive a house, a shiny car and a new job. A new job that won’t stop him from continuing to cultivate his passion for poker. The work is set in a Paris full of contradictions and seems inspired by real events. But what is striking is the psychological depth with which all the protagonists of the events narrated are outlined.

In 2010, Michael Lewis’s “The Big Bet” was released. In reality it is not a book directly linked to the themes of the game. But it still concerns a bet, namely that of the group of financial speculators who in 2008 bet against the banking system, foreseeing the economic crisis that would follow shortly thereafter. The events are narrated by the characters directly in the first person with all the psychological implications of the case. A “bet” from which a film of the same name was also made (winner of the Academy Award for Best Non-Original Screenplay) with Adam McKay behind the camera and a star cast that included Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt and Marisa Tomei.