News – Obstetrics and Medicine academics will develop clinical simulation project

The research team in charge of the project is made up of midwives Jeanette Barreau and Andrea López, both from the School of Obstetrics and Child Care, and by Dr. Benjamín Quezada and Dr. Manuel Donoso from the UANDES School of Medicine.

“Impact of interdisciplinary clinical simulation to improve teamwork among Medicine and Obstetrics and Child Care students, Universidad de los Andes” is the name of the project that will be aimed at both Obstetrics and Medicine interns and whose objective is to evaluate the impact of student teamwork through the interdisciplinary clinical simulation strategy against postpartum hemorrhage.

The project was the winner of the contestResearch in Education in Health Sciences” of the Chilean Association of Medical Schools (ASOFAMECH) 2022, in the category “Teaching Research in Medicine” ASOFAMECH.

“The main contribution to the students of both careers will be given to strengthen interdisciplinary work in the face of an obstetric emergency such as postpartum hemorrhage, which allows students to develop competencies in both knowledge, procedural and attitudinal areas, with a view to care comprehensive health and improvement in teamwork and collaboration. The awarded funds will be used mainly for the acquisition of clinical supplies such as simulators that allow recreating the high-fidelity scenario of postpartum hemorrhage, among others.”, comments Jeanette Barreau, an academic at the School of Obstetrics and Child Care.

The research team in charge of the project is made up of midwives Jeanette Barreau and Andrea López, both from the School of Obstetrics and Child Care, and by Dr. Benjamín Quezada and Dr. Manuel Donoso from the UANDES School of Medicine.