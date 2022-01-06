News of January 2022 on Prime Video, movies and TV series for everyone

The new year arrives and there are also new films and new TV series to be passionate about. Here are the new for January 2022 on Prime Video.

January 2022 on Amazon Prime Video it will be a month full of Announcements.

“The Tender Bar” is George Clooney’s new directorial film



The most anticipated film in January 2022 certainly is The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney. Coming January 7th exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The cast of the film includes Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd and the little new talent Daniel Ranieri. It is the adaptation of the bestselling memoir of the same name signed in 2005 by the Pulitzer Prize JR Moehringer. The author is also the ghost writer, among others, of the bestselling autobiography of André Agassi, Open – My story.

Bella Thorne and Benji, romantic couple in “Time is Up”

After debuting in the cinema, it landed a few days ago on Amazon Prime Video Time is Up, the new romantic young adult film directed by Elisa Amoruso.

Time is Up tells the story of Roy and Vivien, played by Benjamin Mascolo (by the duo Benji & Fede) e Bella Thorne. The two, very different, are separated by a terrible accident when they seem on the verge of falling in love.

Among the news of January 2022 on Prime Video: Ariaferma

Also on the 7th of this month, one of the most anticipated news of January 2022 on Prime Video, arrives Still air. The film, directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo with Toni Servillo And Silvio Orlando, was highly acclaimed at the last Venice Film Festival.

An old prison nineteenth-century is in decommissioning. Due to bureaucratic problems, transfers are blocked and a dozen prisoners remain, with few agents, waiting for new destinations. In a suspended atmosphere, the rules of separation are loosened and among the remaining men they can be glimpsed new forms of relationships.

On Prime Video the first season of “Monterossi”

Moving on to TV series, Italian production is certainly one of the most awaited Monterossi, based on detective novels written by Alessandro Robecchi and available on Prime Video from January 17th.

It is a six-episode Amazon original series directed by Roan Johnson and performed by Fabrizio Bentivoglio. After escaping death by pure chance, Carlo Monterossi improvises himself as a detective to try to unravel the tangle that is gathering in his life.

“As We See It”, the TV series that tells about three boys on the autism spectrum

Another highly anticipated TV series for January 21 is As We See It, the new Amazon Original in eight episodes that aims to make a lot of talk about itself.

The bet of As We See It, it is in the plot. In fact, he speaks of three young roommates in their twenties with autism. With the support of family members and giving each other a hand, the three friends face work, friendships, loves. Between setbacks and triumphs, they will make their very personal journey towards independence and acceptance.