News of the day. After Maitland-Niles we think about the midfield: Kamara goal. Nainggolan: “Monchi behaved badly”

After Maitland-Niles the midfielder is looking for: Kamara is on pole

These are important days at home Rome. Tiago Pinto is working to reinforce the squad available to as soon as possible José Mourinho. The closest arrival is to Maitland-Niles, joker ofArsenal able to play both in midfield and as a winger. In the Rome will be used on the right to pair with Karsdorp even if if necessary he can play in the middle of the field.

After Maitland-Niles, the Portuguese gm continues to work on the arrival of a midfielder. It continues to treat for Grillitsch, but in the last few hours the prices of Kamara of the Marseille who is turning into a midfielder after starting a career in defense. He too has an expiring contract and a value between 10 and 12 million. The Giallorossi, however, can take advantage of the redemptions that the French will make with Pau Lopez And Under which are worth 21 million, money that can be deducted precisely to pay the young Frenchman.

Felix remains in Trigoria: he has chosen not to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations. Pellegrini works for Milan

Good news for Josè Mourinho. The young man Felix Afena–Gyan has decided to stay in Trigoria and will not participate in the Africa Cup with his Ghana. The boy, in fact, after talking to the ‘Special One’ and the company decided he wanted to stay in Italy to continue his growth path. A choice that could reopen the doors to a farewell to Borja Mayoral that he would certainly remain in the capital in the event of the young man’s departure. The Spaniard has long requested the sale to return to play continuously.

Another one who has been in Trigoria for a couple of days already is Lorenzo Pellegrini. The player has cut his vacation and has already started working at the Fulvio Bernardini sports center with the aim of being available against Milan.

Talk Nainggolan again

Radja Nainggolan back to talk about Rome. The Belgian expressed himself on his Giallorossi experience at Tele Radio Stereo without sparing himself towards Monchi: “I am a very proud boy, I am disappointed with how my story ended. A director arrived (Monchi, ed) who seemed to love me and then behaved badly towards me. Being proud I’m sorry, if there is no room for me, fake men do not greet them willingly. At the end of the journey with Roma, my biggest disappointment was that this gentleman arrived who I think wanted to sell all the players taken by Sabatini. It was my great regret. The way I am made I made the right choice, albeit reluctantly “. The words of love, on the other hand, are for the fans: “For the fans these were my best moments. If about certain games, images and videos I feel a warmth that I have not felt anywhere else. The Roman is free of mind, he says what he thinks. Everything was perfect, I’m on good terms, I left well. Today a lot of people tell me to come back. I repeat that I left Rome at a good time, after I left, she didn’t even qualify for the Champions League anymore. Returning now to a Roma that is struggling in the league, I look like a team. Why ruin a relationship that has ended well, destroy it with bad results in recent years “.

On the Roman radio frequencies, the main topic of discussion is the transfer market. Sandro Sabatini, on Radio Radio, he expressed himself thus: “There is Milan-Roma returning and let’s see how the teams will present themselves. If Milan is at the end of 2021 for the Giallorossi it is an opportunity to get back in the running for 4th place. If you reach the Champions League with Maitland-Niles and Kamara or Grillitsch is important. We are talking about two reserves and not about people who can change the team. “