News of the day. Maitland-Niles, Nainggolan approaches: “The Roma shirt is a second skin”

Transfer market, Maitland-Niles approaches. Cagliari on Calafiori

The first hit of the winter market of the Rome. As reported by Sky Sport, in fact, the agreement between the Giallorossi club and theArsenal for the arrival in the capital of Ainsley Maitland-Niles: the formula should be that of the loan with the right of redemption. Player born in 1997, dynamic and versatile, he can play both as a midfielder and as a full-back and already has 5 appearances for the English national team. He is currently in the pits because he tested positive at Covid together with two other teammates.

On the way out, however, there are always the sirens of the Cagliari on Calafiori, while the Bruge pushes for the loan of Reynolds.

Nainggolan returns to the experience in Rome: “Here’s what the Lazio fans told me”

Radja Nainggolan goes back to talking about his past in Rome. The Antwerp player made some statements to VoetbalNieuws, also talking about the derby against Lazio and his experience in the capital. These are his statements: “In Rome I played the Champions League semi-final and I felt I was important. The Lazio fans begged me not to play the derby when I met them in the city, even for them I was a great player. But I have never been satisfied with my level, I always wanted to become the best. In Rome I would have liked to win a trophy, the yellow and red jersey was my second skin. I spent my best years in the capital, it was a good life. There they judge you for what you go on the pitch by accepting everything that is done outside, and I have always felt at home. Even if as soon as I arrived I didn’t think I would reach such a high level ”.