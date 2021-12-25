News of the day. Mourinho out of the top 100 of the best coaches, Pinto thinks about signings

NEWS OF THE DAY – All the news of the Giallorossi day gathered for you in a single article: good reading!

Mourinho out of the top 100 of coaches

José Mourinho is off the list of the best 100 coaches in the world, drawn up, as every year, by the British magazine FourFourTwo. The coach of the Rome, in fact, he was excluded from this special ranking, commanded by Pep Guardiola, despite the Champions lost, and followed by Tuchel And Klopp. 14th Gasperini with his Atalanta, 22nd Pegs (Milan), 23rd Ancelotti (Real Madrid), 27th Simone Inzaghi (Lazio and Inter), 29th Sarri (Lazio), 31st Merry (Juventus), 36th Spalletti (Naples), 42nd Juric (Turin), 45th De Zerbi (Sassuolo / Shakhtar).

Transfer market, Pinto thinks about purchases for Mou: the list

Tiago Pinto is at work to give to José Mourinho the reinforcements required for the January market. The priorities are always the same: the right back, to let people catch their breath Karsdorp given that Reynolds is considered not very ready, and a central midfielder who can represent a credible alternative to Veretout And Cristante. As the corrieredellosport.it writes, after Dalot has set, for the role of lower right winger the possibilities are Aarons from Norwich, the German Henrichs from Leipzig, the Norwegian Pedersen from Feyenoord. Or another still unknown possibility. The question of the midfielder seems less nebulous: with the Swiss Zakaria gone, unless there are sensational surprises, the hypothesis remains standing Grillitsch. The dialogue has been open for several weeks with the Austrian from Hoffenheim, who is about to expire his contract. Hector Herrera, of which the Portuguese media returned to talk about yesterday, is less exciting: his contract with Atletico is about to expire and it can be a bargain, under certain conditions. As for the outgoing market, however, Pisa carefully observes three young players from the Rome: Zalewski, Missori And Darboe. Perez And Villarinstead, they could return to Spain with Cadiz And Valencia interested in their tags.

Napoli-Insigne stall on the renewal: Rome thinks about it

There is no agreement between Naples And Insigne for the renewal of the contract. The will of both is to continue together, but the economic agreement is still too far away and for this reason several clubs are keeping in touch with the player’s entourage to stay updated on the situation. In this regard also the Rome, with Inter, Lazio, Bayern Monaco And Tottenham, they would be thinking about it.