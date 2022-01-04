News of the day. Roma awaits Arsenal’s response for Maitland-Niles. Chiffi referees against Milan

NEWS OF THE DAY – All the news of the Giallorossi day collected for you in a single article: good reading!

Transfer market, official offer for Maitland-Niles. Chelsea rethink Abraham?

There Rome pushes to bring the capital as soon as possible Ainsley Maitland-Niles, joker ofArsenal in the viewfinder of Tiago Pinto to give a credible alternative to Rick Karsdorp. As reported by David Ornstein, signature of the important English portal The Athleticin fact, the Giallorossi club would have presented an official offer to the ‘Gunners’ for the player, on the basis of a loan with the right of redemption. At the moment, however, the response of the British still would not have arrived. Also from England, another interesting news arrives: the new interest of Chelsea for Tammy Abraham. The case Lukaku, with the player who attacked Tuchel and sent messages of love to Inter, does not rule out a farewell from the Belgian already this year and for this reason the ‘Blues’ are looking around and among the profiles kept an eye on, as well as Lewandowski, Vlahovic and Haaland, there is also the Giallorossi on which it has maintained an 80 million buy-back clause, active since June 2023.

Lukaku-Chelsea case, the ‘Blues’ think of Abraham

Rome, check the third positive: it is Fuzato

Cases are growing Covid among the Giallorossi ranks after the two registered in the last few days, one of which turned out to be Borja Mayoral. But the count does not stop there: “AS Rome announces that following the checks carried out yesterday through molecular swabs, a footballer – vaccinated – tested positive for COVID-19. The competent health authorities were immediately informed. The player is fine and is in home isolation “. The athlete, whose name is still unknown, is added to the list of unavailable. Other tile for Mourinho, with the team facing the Milan to San Siro and risks heavy absences. It is about Daniel Fuzato, as announced by him on Instagram: “Hello everyone, unfortunately they told me that they are positive at Covid. I am fine and have no symptoms, I am isolated at home and I am following all protocols. I can’t wait to be back together with the team, see you soon! “

Milan-Rome, Chiffi is on the whistle: the balance sheet

Sara Daniele Chiffi of the section of Padua to direct the San Siro match between Milan and Rome the first match of the second round, on 6 January at 18.30. The whistle will be assisted by Vivenzi and Ranghetti. The fourth man will be Abisso, at the Var there will be Aurealiano while at the Avar Costanzo. Between the match director of Padua and the Giallorossi there are 6 crossings, all in Serie A, the last of which dates back to a little while ago, the 14th matchday against Turin. Overall the balance is quite positive: 34 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats. The three points came against Sassuolo, Fiorentina, Samp and Toro between the 19/20 and 20/21 seasons and with the grenades this year. The knockouts, on the other hand, date back to the match against Verona, in the 3-0 at table matured due to the error in compiling the lists by Roma (on the field it would have been a 0-0 draw). And then the 3-1 suffered by Inter on the 36th matchday.

Milan-Roma, watch out for the whistle

Roma-Juventus, here’s what the club decided for the reduced capacity

There Rome announced the procedures for (re) purchasing tickets for the match against Juventus, interrupted due to the reduction of the capacity of the plants from 75% to 50%, when the total number of coupons detached was already however about 10 thousand units over the limit. In a official press release, the Giallorossi club informed the fans as follows: “Tickets purchased for the Roma match –Juventus of January 9, 2022 at 18:30, will be canceled and refunded “. A new phase of free sale will therefore be opened for the approximately 20,000 non-subscriber fans who had purchased a ticket: “From 16.00 on Wednesday 5 January, and until 12.00 on Friday 7 January, the only people who had previously made the purchase of a ticket for this race will be able to buy a new title “.

