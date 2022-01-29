news on increases and refunds

Microsoft is apparently reworking some aspects of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass. The changes are localized but could spread to all parts of the planet.

In fact, the changes became necessary in United Kingdom, where the UK Competition Authority sent Microsoft a series of Note with some commitments to comply with regarding communication with subscribers.

We immediately clarify that the magnifying glass of the English counterpart of our Competition Authority is also examining the automatic renewal practices of subscriptions not only from Microsoft but also from Sony and of Nintendo and therefore we will probably see changes on other platforms as well.

Xbox Game Pass, clearer rules coming for everyone?

The issue of subscriptions is always quite thorny. In fact, companies tend, for marketing reasons, of course, to push on all the wonderfully wonderful aspects of their subscriptions, leaving notes with font size 2 everything that in reality it would still be necessary to know in order to make an informed decision.

And punctual as a Swiss watch always come from the Authorities of transparency or in defense of consumers known about it behaviors little clear which the companies then adapt. Leaving aside the fact that perhaps it would be better to be clear from the start, let’s see what will happen to the subscribers, for now British, of the Xbox Game Pass.

According to the notes of the CMA, Microsoft will modify the information that users have the opportunity to read when they decide to subscribe, for example by further clarifying that the registration is renewed automatically unless the customer excludes this option by giving better information on the cost and the timing of automatic renewal and how you can get a reimbursement in case of unwanted automatic renewal.

Still regarding refunds, Microsoft promises to to contact all the subscribers who have activated 12-month auto-renewing contracts to provide them with an option to terminate their Xbox Game Pass subscription contract and get a refund. Users who, despite having an active subscription with automatic renewal, will also be contacted they are not using the services by subscription. In the case of these users, if even after the communication the system will not register activity, Microsoft will automatically suspend renewal of the subscription. Finally, any information regarding price increases will be improved.

As we mentioned, these are changes that for now only affect users in the United Kingdom but if the supervisory authorities of other countries take a cue from the notes of the CMA it is likely that in the end Microsoft will modify this kind of information for everyone to avoid incurring sanctions. And, just as likely, Sony and Nintendo may soon do the same.