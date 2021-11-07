News on the latest problem at the Hubble Space Telescope which continues to remain in safe mode

In recent days we have written about the problem that is afflicting the Hubble Space Telescope in these days. There NASA it is trying to bring the important scientific instrument back into operation, thus resuming the observation campaign that is currently interrupted. The good news is that the systems would not appear to be damaged.

Recall that in the second half of June 2021 another problem was detected that had led to the space telescope in “safe mode”, then resolved by activating a backup and returning to full operation for July 2021. HST it is well beyond its initially estimated operational life, reaching over 30 years of activity in orbit. Unfortunately, the suspension of the Space Shuttle program has made it impossible (currently) to carry out missions in orbit for its repair / replacement of parts. All procedures must be performed remotely.

The news on the problem at the Hubble Space Telescope

There NASA he is trying to find the right diagnosis to resume activities. According to the update released a few hours ago, it is trying to “isolate the problem” linked to the hardware part that controls the instruments and is part of the section Science Instrument Command and Data Handling Unit.

The team would be analyzing the circuits of the control unit: this section is the one that generates the synchronization messages and transmits them to the instruments. From there should come the error messages they sent in “safe mode” the space telescope.

What will the strategies applied by NASA? You could modify the software to make sure that error messages are checked and compensated for but allowing you to avoid using the “safe mode”. To make sure everything is working correctly, before making any changes to the Hubble Space Telescope the simulator on the ground will be used.

To collect interesting data for problem analysis, the team activated the tool Near Infrared Camera and Multi Object Spectrometer (NICMOS) which has been inactive since 2010. Why turn on an instrument that has been deactivated for some time? Because this allows you not to use actually useful tools that can stay on “safe mode”.

The ground team is trying to understand how often error messages are shown. If during the activation of the NICMOS there will be none, then the instrument will also be activated Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS). If, on the other hand, there are error messages, the reactivation will be stopped. News should arrive between the end of this week and the beginning of next.