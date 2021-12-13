news on the Mercedes appeal. Verstappen’s surprise move

The crazy ending of the Formula 1 World Championship he had a poisonous tail after the Abu Dhabi race, with the double complaint of Mercedes rejected and the choice of the German team to appeal. Now the situation, the British media reports, could change.

F1, Mercedes appeal on champion Verstappen: Wolff towards giving up

According to rumors reported by British newspapers, at home Mercedes are ready to retrace their steps, e to withdraw the appeal for complaints rejected after the Yas Marina race. Toto Wolff had officially protested how the race direction had managed the safety car laps at the end of the race, in particular on the partial doubling of the cars.

In Mercedes there would be air of resignation, especially after evaluating the consequences on the image that the brand itself could have if it were to continue on the path of formal protest. Furthermore, according to some rumors, Wolff himself he would have complimented personally with Verstappen by sending a message.

The same comforting words as Verstappen against Hamilton e the hug between the two at the end of the race they helped to ease the tension. The German team remains in any case in press silence.

F1, Max Verstappen champion: the Red Bull driver will change numbers

The new world champion has meanwhile announced that will change number, and will run with the number 1 on the livery of his car in the 2022 World Cup: “Yes, I’ll put the number 1 on the livery. After all, how many times can this happen to you in the course of a career? I don’t know, maybe it might be the only time I can do it in my life ”, are the words to Crash.net.

The number 1 has been missing in Formula 1 since 2013: the last time to bring it was Sebastian Vettel. Lewis Hamilton has always preferred to keep his 44, while Nico Rosberg had retired after winning the title in 2016.

F1, Max Verstappen champion: the compliments of Jean Todt

Who has no doubts about Max Verstappen’s victory is the president of the FIA Jean Todt, who on Twitter congratulated the Dutchman: “Congratulations to Verstappen, Hamilton, Red Bull, Mercedes and all those who have made such an exciting championship possible. A further teaching of the fact that it is not over until it is over “.

