news on the new IO Interactive project coming, for a journalist – Nerd4.life

Where have you been Project 007? Actually it’s been months since the new James Bond game made by IO Interactive, the writers of Hitman, has completely disappeared from the radar. However, apparently they could come news about it soon.

Andy Robinson, journalist of the well-known VGC portal, posted a tweet in which he states: “I would not be surprised by the return of a certain super spy over the next few weeks. “Which has been interpreted by many as a reference to Project 007, the new James Bond game, which certainly falls under the definition of” super spy. “An interesting detail is that this Christopher GamesIndustry’s Dring would seem to confirm this tip in turn, as can be assumed from the tweet exchanges between the two.

We know very little about Project 007 at the moment, other than that it will be a third-person action game based on a completely original story. It is a rather ambitious project, so much so that IO Interactive aims to make it the first chapter of a trilogy. The studio has recently launched Hitman Trilogy and published Hitman 3 on Steam, so the time may be ripe to reveal news regarding their next work.

Obviously the most eligible name for this indiscretion is Project 007, but there are many other super spy games in the videogame world that could return to the limelight. Among these, as a user jokingly points out, there is also the Club Penguin series.

In any case, we are waiting for official confirmation, if Robinson’s tip turns out to be correct we won’t have to wait long.