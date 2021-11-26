news parties, travels and weddings

Following the example of other European countries (such as Austria, which has established a lockdown for unvaccinated, later extended to all), the Italian government has also decided to introduce new restrictions with the approach of the Christmas holidays. The goal, it has been explained on several occasions, is to prevent fifth wave. For this reason, on Wednesday 24 November, the transition to the cd was made official. “super green pass“, A new green certification that will limit the participation to some activities, until now also open to the unvaccinated.

But let’s see what changes.

Draghi announces the super green pass

The new anti-contagion rules were confirmed during the evening of Wednesday 24 November 2021, once the Executive meeting with the Control Room concluded (here all the news relating to the super green pass). Having also heard the opinion of the regions, Mario Draghi declared at a press conference that “the Italian situation is now under control, among the best in Europe, thanks to the vaccination campaign which was a remarkable success”. However, to prevent the pandemic curve from worsening, as has happened in many foreign states (here the list of countries that are about to close), the government’s strategy is now to “prevent in order to preserve”. Hence the decision of limit participation in various activities to those vaccinated and cured of Covid.

So what changes with the arrival of the Christmas holidays? Who has booked a trip but is not vaccinated, that is, use the swab as a green Covid certificate, can he still leave, move, visit friends and relatives or simply attend a party?

From commuting to travel: what changes with the super green pass

Let’s try to go in order. Let’s start with travel and travel: who is planning a departure, perhaps in view of the Christmas holidays, can still move freely even if not vaccinated?

As confirmed by the legislator (Download here the super green pass decree in pdf), from 6 December 2021 to 15 January 2022 – in fact for the entire holiday period – the negative buffer remains sufficient to obtain the green pass to go to work and travel on high-speed trains and airplanes.

The main novelty concerns the local transport, for which Covid green certification was not required until now. From December, however, the rules change and: to get on buses, metro, trams and regional trains it will be mandatory to have a green pass.

The “classic” green pass will also be used if the trip includes a stay in Inn or in any other accommodation facility (here the guide on how to get it). Until now, a certificate was not required to sleep in the hotel, unless the restaurant room was also used, which however had to be open to external people.

Armored Christmas for the unvaccinated: for which activities will the super green pass be needed

A Armored Christmas will this be for i not vaccinated especially from a “recreational” point of view. Without super green passin fact, many activities will be closed to those who use the negative swab as a green certificate. Specifically, i anti Covid tests will only be used to go to work or to move around the city by public transport. For everything else, however, it will be necessary to be vaccinated or cured from Covid for less than six months.

From restaurants, to bars to parties and ceremonies. The super green pass it will be used in particular to access:

places open to the public with table service;

gyms and changing rooms;

cinemas and theaters;

stages;

discos;

and in general for participation in shows and events involving the participation of several people.

This squeeze applies to the entire Italian territory, regardless of the color of the region and the assigned risk band. White or red zone, therefore, it does not matter. From 6 December, those who have not undergone the vaccine will no longer be able to access these places.