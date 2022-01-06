news, photos, features, engines, price and design

The debut of Alfa Romeo Tonale. The C-segment SUV of the Milanese carmaker will be the first of a long series of models that will have the task of relaunching the historic Biscione brand in grand style over the next few years. He was very surprised that in the video of New Year’s greetings Alfa Romeo showed the first teaser images of his future model which will most likely debut next month.

New clues about the Alfa Romeo Tonale coming in the next few days

However, this is something we will have to get used to. This is because from now until the Alfa Romeo Tonale will debut, the car manufacturer of the Biscione he intends to keep attention by filling the days before his presentation with more and more clues as to what the new SUV will look like.

This means that other SUVs and other innovations will perhaps be leaking as early as the next few days. This especially if it is confirmed that the debut of the model will take place on February 8th as indicated by some voices from the web.

As stated by the same number one of the Biscione, Jean-Philippe Learned, Alfa Romeo is betting strongly on the launch of this model to significantly increase its registrations, which last year in Italy were just 11,300. For this reason, nothing has been left to chance and when Alfa Romeo Tonale finally arrives at the dealership on June 4th it will have to represent a real change of image for the Biscione.

It is likely that in the next few days, in addition to seeing some other teasers, valuable information will be revealed regarding the characteristics and technologies on board the Alfa Romeo SUV as well as some more details on the range of engines. We will therefore see in this regard what news will arrive from premium brand of Stellantis.